News |  23 Dec 2024 13:48

Red FM announces its flagship event Riders Music Festival in Delhi

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, a private radio and entertainment network, today announced the highly-anticipated revival of its flagship event, the Riders Music Festival (RMF). Set to take place on the 8th and 9th of February, 2025, in the heart of Delhi, this two-day extravaganza promises an unforgettable celebration of music, art, food, and all things automotive.
 
A haven for the biking community, foodies, and music enthusiasts, the Riders Music Festival will bring together like-minded individuals from across the country in a grand celebration of bikes, beats, and vibes. With an electrifying mix of custom, vintage, and adventure bikes and cars, combined with spectacular live performances, curated streetwear, and delectable food, the Riders Music Festival is set to be an unmissable experience for festival lovers. As a build up to the festivities, the event will also host two weekend Breakfast Rides with enthusiastic biker groups in 32 cities across the country.
 
Speaking on the occasion, Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director of Red FM said, “We’re excited to bring the third edition of the Riders Music Festival back to the capital. This year, we’re celebrating the camaraderie and solidarity among bikers—values that no institution can instill. At the heart of this festival is the powerful connection between music and riding, two forces that truly bind us together. This time we’re also committed to brand and gender neutrality, welcoming bikers of all kinds, non-bikers, and people from all walks of life. We also aim to promote sustainability, with a focus on electric vehicles, to build a united, eco-conscious community."
 
Red FM also organized a prelude for the RMF, with Indian Paralympic champion Ms. Deepa Malik as the chief guest. Speaking at the event, she expressed, “Biking has been my anchor through every phase of life, from teenage hobbies to reclaiming my identity after chest below paralysis at 29. Doctors told me I’d never walk again, so I made it my mission from my ‘Will Chair’ to ride again. Wheels, to me, symbolize freedom, not limits. Riding a modified bike helped me reclaim my mobility, enter the world of sports, and prove that passion can overcome any barrier. This is why at Riders Music Festival I feel like I have a personal connection. My book also captures this journey of embracing challenges with a #BringItOn spirit and proving abilities beyond disabilities.”
 
The Riders Music Festival 2025 boasts an exciting line-up of seven artist performances, headlined by the sensational Indian music director and singer Amit Trivedi along with featuring acts by Seedhe Maut, Paradox, Gurbax, Parvaaz, Prabh Deep and Raman Negi. 
 
Attendees can also look forward to a thrilling stunt and gaming zone, along with over 50 exhibits showcasing the finest in custom, vintage and adventure bikes and cars. For fashion trendsetters, a dedicated streetwear zone will feature the latest in fashion while a carefully curated selection of the best food and beverage brands will satisfy every palate.
 
Mark your calendars for February 8th – 9th 2025, and gear up for an unforgettable ride into a world of music, adventure, and celebration. Tickets for the Riders Music Festival 2025 are available on the Skillbox website, stay tuned for further updates on the festival!
explore RNM

