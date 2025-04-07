Indian Idol Season 15: Who is Manasi Ghosh?

MUMBAI: Manasi Ghosh, a powerhouse of talent hailing from Kolkata, has emerged as the winner of Indian Idol Season 15. Alongside the coveted trophy, she walked away with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and a brand-new car, beating finalists Shubhojit Chakraborty and Sneha Shankar in a thrilling grand finale.

A Journey Rooted in Passion

Before capturing hearts on Indian Idol, Manasi had already laid the foundation for her musical journey. She spent years perfecting her craft through countless stage performances and competitions. Known for her soul-stirring voice and emotional depth, she quickly became a fan favourite on the show, consistently impressing the judges with her range and dedication.

A Dancer at Heart, a Singer by Destiny

Interestingly, Manasi is also trained in dance, having taken professional classes. But when it came to choosing a career path, her love for music won. Her ability to emotionally connect with the audience gave her a distinct edge throughout the competition.

No Stranger to the Spotlight

Manasi previously appeared in Superstar Singer Season 3, where she was crowned the first runner-up. Her resilience and growth since then reflect her unwavering dedication to the craft.

Academic Background

The 24-year-old is an English graduate and an alumna of Christ Church Girls’ School. Her balanced focus on education and the arts has shaped her into the multifaceted artist she is today.

What’s Next?

Post her Indian Idol win, doors are opening wide for Manasi. She has already recorded her first Bollywood song, a duet with music legends Lalit Pandit and Shaan, which will feature in an upcoming film—marking her official playback debut.

She’s also hinted at a potential collaboration with rapper and judge Badshah, signaling more exciting projects on the horizon.

A Dream Come True

In an exclusive chat with SCREEN, Manasi shared the overwhelming emotions of winning:

“My family was there during the finale, cheering and crying. Honestly, I was blank at first, unsure how to react. But now, we are all really happy, and life has changed in a wonderful way.”

With her passion, humility, and undeniable talent, Manasi Ghosh is poised to become a lasting name in the Indian music industry—and Indian Idol was just the beginning.