RadioandMusic
RNM
| 03 Apr 2025
music
News
HMD unveils music-centric feature phones in India, extends partnership with Rajasthan Royals
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
music | Rajasthan Royals |

MUMBAI: HMD has introduced two new music-focused feature phones—the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music—designed for audio enthusiasts. Priced at 1,899 and 2,399, respectively, these devices come equipped with dedicated music controls, enhanced audio features, and long-lasting durability.

Speaking at the launch event in New Delhi, Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO of HMD India and APAC, stated, “At HMD, we understand the diverse needs of Indian consumers. With these new music-focused phones, we reaffirm our commitment to providing durable, long-lasting devices that deliver an exceptional mobile experience.”

Both models offer Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, UPI payment capabilities, and support for microSD cards up to 32GB. The HMD 130 Music includes a dual flashlight, while the HMD 150 Music features scan-and-pay functionality. Key highlights of both devices include a large rear speaker, a 2500mAh removable battery with Type-C fast charging, and up to 50 hours of music playback. Additionally, they come with a one-year replacement guarantee.

The HMD 130 Music is available in Blue, Dark Grey, and Red, while the HMD 150 Music comes in Light Blue, Purple, and Grey. Consumers can purchase these devices through retail stores, HMD.com, and leading e-commerce platforms.

At the event, HMD also announced the extension of its partnership with the Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025. Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket for Rajasthan Royals, attended the launch to commemorate the partnership renewal.

 

 

related stories
 |  03 Apr 2025

Pocket FM unveils official tagline - 'India, Kuch Acha Suno' with a powerful new anthem

MUMBAI: We live in a world of relentless noise - be it digital clutter, endless notifications, or the hum of everyday chaos – on the streets, at work, in metro rides, news debates and everything that happens around us..

 |  01 Apr 2025

WhatsApp introduces music feature for status updates

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to add up to 15 seconds of music to their text, photo, or video status updates. This long-awaited addition, already available on Meta-owned platforms like Instagram and Facebook, is now accessible to WhatsApp users worldwide.

 |  28 Mar 2025

VIRGIN Music Group and V Creations announce partnership to expand reach of iconic regional soundtracks

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels, and entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with V Creations, a powerhouse in South Indian cinema with over three decades of experience.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2025 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group