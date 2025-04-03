HMD unveils music-centric feature phones in India, extends partnership with Rajasthan Royals

MUMBAI: HMD has introduced two new music-focused feature phones—the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Music—designed for audio enthusiasts. Priced at 1,899 and 2,399, respectively, these devices come equipped with dedicated music controls, enhanced audio features, and long-lasting durability.

Speaking at the launch event in New Delhi, Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO of HMD India and APAC, stated, “At HMD, we understand the diverse needs of Indian consumers. With these new music-focused phones, we reaffirm our commitment to providing durable, long-lasting devices that deliver an exceptional mobile experience.”

Both models offer Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, UPI payment capabilities, and support for microSD cards up to 32GB. The HMD 130 Music includes a dual flashlight, while the HMD 150 Music features scan-and-pay functionality. Key highlights of both devices include a large rear speaker, a 2500mAh removable battery with Type-C fast charging, and up to 50 hours of music playback. Additionally, they come with a one-year replacement guarantee.

The HMD 130 Music is available in Blue, Dark Grey, and Red, while the HMD 150 Music comes in Light Blue, Purple, and Grey. Consumers can purchase these devices through retail stores, HMD.com, and leading e-commerce platforms.

At the event, HMD also announced the extension of its partnership with the Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025. Kumar Sangakkara, Director of Cricket for Rajasthan Royals, attended the launch to commemorate the partnership renewal.