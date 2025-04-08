Indian Idol Season 15 winner Manasi Ghosh, plans to invest in independent music

MUMBAI: Manasi Ghosh, a 24-year-old talent from Kolkata, emerged as the winner of Indian Idol Season 15 on Sunday. Along with the coveted trophy, she took home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs and a brand-new car.

In a conversation with SCREEN following her big win, Manasi reflected on her journey and revealed exciting future plans, including her debut Bollywood song recording.

“My family was present at the finale. They were crying, cheering—overwhelmed with emotions. I was initially blank and didn’t know how to react, but we’re all very happy,” she shared, crediting her mother for encouraging her to pursue music. “Life has changed for the better. It’s a national platform, and I’ve received so much love and blessings from across the country.”

As for the prize money, Manasi plans to invest a portion of it into her independent music projects. “I’ll also be using the car that I won,” she added with a smile.