Indian Idol Season 15 winner Manasi Ghosh, plans to invest in independent music

MUMBAI: Manasi Ghosh, a 24-year-old talent from Kolkata, emerged as the winner of Indian Idol Season 15 on Sunday. Along with the coveted trophy, she took home a cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs and a brand-new car.
In a conversation with SCREEN following her big win, Manasi reflected on her journey and revealed exciting future plans, including her debut Bollywood song recording.
“My family was present at the finale. They were crying, cheering—overwhelmed with emotions. I was initially blank and didn’t know how to react, but we’re all very happy,” she shared, crediting her mother for encouraging her to pursue music. “Life has changed for the better. It’s a national platform, and I’ve received so much love and blessings from across the country.”
As for the prize money, Manasi plans to invest a portion of it into her independent music projects. “I’ll also be using the car that I won,” she added with a smile.
MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more
MUMBAI: We live in a world of relentless noise - be it digital clutter, endless notifications, orread more
MUMBAI: HMD has introduced two new music-focused feature phones—the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Muread more
MUMBAI: Axar Patel, one of India’s finest all-rounders, has consistently impressed cricket fans wread more
MUMBAI: Bobby Baskaran (Global CMO, Grammy Voting Member, and the Co-Founder and original Bassist of India’s very renowned rock band Moksha) and...read more
MUMBAI: Manasi Ghosh, a 24-year-old talent from Kolkata, emerged as the winner of Indian Idol Season 15 on Sunday. Along with the coveted trophy, she...read more
MUMBAI: It’s A Girl Thing (IAGT), a pioneering forum for amplifying the voices of young women, is back with a unique synergy. For its latest...read more
MUMBAI: MUSEXPO 2025 marked its milestone 25th global edition by recognizing Times Music and awarded its CEO, as the ‘International Music Person of...read more
MUMBAI: Digital eye strain affects people of all age groups, especially in an era where the use of smartphones, home projectors, televisions, laptops...read more