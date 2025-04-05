RadioandMusic
RNM
| 07 Apr 2025
music
News
Spotify unveils new Ad Tools and GenAI features to Empower Advertisers
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Spotify | music |

MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in New York, aiming to simplify how brands buy, create, and measure ads on its platform. Among the highlights is the introduction of Spotify GenAI Ads — a new initiative that leverages generative AI to help advertisers craft ad scripts and voiceovers at no extra cost.

While full details are still under wraps, Spotify confirmed that brands will be able to use AI-driven tools to streamline ad creation, with additional support from the platform’s in-house creative teams.

The company is also enhancing its Spotify Ad Exchange (SAX), which will now offer real-time auction access to engaged, logged-in users — along with expanded targeting and measurement capabilities. The upgraded SAX platform can now be accessed through major demand-side platforms (DSPs), including The Trade Desk, Google Display & Video 360, Magnite, and Yahoo DSP.

Additionally, Spotify introduced new features within its Spotify Ads Manager, allowing advertisers in the U.S. and Canada to build and manage more personalized campaigns. With advanced targeting and performance insights, the platform enables brands to tailor ads to different audience segments with greater precision.

related stories
 |  03 Apr 2025

Pocket FM unveils official tagline - 'India, Kuch Acha Suno' with a powerful new anthem

MUMBAI: We live in a world of relentless noise - be it digital clutter, endless notifications, or the hum of everyday chaos – on the streets, at work, in metro rides, news debates and everything that happens around us..

 |  01 Apr 2025

WhatsApp introduces music feature for status updates

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to add up to 15 seconds of music to their text, photo, or video status updates. This long-awaited addition, already available on Meta-owned platforms like Instagram and Facebook, is now accessible to WhatsApp users worldwide.

 |  28 Mar 2025

VIRGIN Music Group and V Creations announce partnership to expand reach of iconic regional soundtracks

MUMBAI: Virgin Music Group, the world’s leading partner to independent artists, labels, and entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with V Creations, a powerhouse in South Indian cinema with over three decades of experience.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2025 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group