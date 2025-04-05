Spotify unveils new Ad Tools and GenAI features to Empower Advertisers

MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in New York, aiming to simplify how brands buy, create, and measure ads on its platform. Among the highlights is the introduction of Spotify GenAI Ads — a new initiative that leverages generative AI to help advertisers craft ad scripts and voiceovers at no extra cost.

While full details are still under wraps, Spotify confirmed that brands will be able to use AI-driven tools to streamline ad creation, with additional support from the platform’s in-house creative teams.

The company is also enhancing its Spotify Ad Exchange (SAX), which will now offer real-time auction access to engaged, logged-in users — along with expanded targeting and measurement capabilities. The upgraded SAX platform can now be accessed through major demand-side platforms (DSPs), including The Trade Desk, Google Display & Video 360, Magnite, and Yahoo DSP.

Additionally, Spotify introduced new features within its Spotify Ads Manager, allowing advertisers in the U.S. and Canada to build and manage more personalized campaigns. With advanced targeting and performance insights, the platform enables brands to tailor ads to different audience segments with greater precision.