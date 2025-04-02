Axar Patel trades cricket for pickleball? Pocket FM’s April Fool’s day surprise!

MUMBAI: Axar Patel, one of India’s finest all-rounders, has consistently impressed cricket fans with his stellar performances across all formats. Known for his match winning spells and dependable batting, Axar has become a key asset to the Indian cricket team.

Axar Patel posted a video on social media, where he playfully announced his retirement from cricket. To the astonishment of fans, he claimed that he was switching to pickleball, aiming to become a Pickleball World Champion.

However, this unexpected announcement was all in the spirit of April Fool’s Day, leaving fans amused and entertained. The popular audio series platform Pocket FM roped in Axar Patel for the quirky and light-hearted video that showcased Axar’s fun side, adding a delightful twist to the day’s celebrations.

In the present day where the internet is flooded with an abundance of content, Pocket FM continues to stand out by offering engaging and meaningful audio experiences. The prank aimed at highlighting Pocket FM’s campaign- India Kuch Acha Suno!