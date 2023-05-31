Paradox unveils the third track ‘Sirhaana’ from his highly anticipated EP 'The unknown Letter' with Def Jam India

MUMBAI: Following the tremendous success of his previous releases "Perfy" and "Hasti Rahe Tu," Paradox is back with the third song from his eagerly awaited EP, "The Unknown Letter." Widely recognized for his role in MTV Hustle 2.0, Paradox has established himself as a rising star in the music industry. With his latest track, "Sirhaana," Paradox continues to demonstrate his ability to experiment with music and push the boundaries of rap.

"The Unknown Letter" is a three-track concept EP that showcases Paradox's exceptional talent for seamlessly blending different musical genres. The first song, "Perfy," beautifully captures the intense joy and butterflies in one's stomach that come from finding the perfect match. Following that, the second song, "Hasti Rahe Tu," delves into the complexities of a troubled relationship, exploring the rapper's hopeless romanticism. With "Sirhaana," the final piece in this conceptual journey, Paradox takes listeners on a poignant exploration of grief and loneliness.

"Sirhaana" showcases Paradox's musical prowess as he delivers hard-hitting lyrics against a backdrop of orchestral sounds, creating a truly cinematic experience for the listeners. With each track, Paradox continues to captivate his audience, leaving them eager for more.

Reflecting on the EP, Paradox shared, "The Unknown Letter holds a special place in my heart, and I am thrilled that the entire EP is now available for everyone. I am immensely grateful for the overwhelming response we received for 'Perfy' and 'Hasti Rahe Tu,' and I hope to receive the same love for 'Sirhaana.' It is my sincerest desire to do justice to the people who have patiently awaited this song, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to Def Jam India for their unwavering support throughout this journey."

"The Unknown Letter" EP is now available on Youtube and on all major streaming platforms. Don't miss the opportunity to embark on this musical journey with Paradox as he shares his raw emotions and storytelling prowess through his art.