It's A Girl Thing (IAGT) brings sisterhood to the 2025 Mumbai Comic Con

MUMBAI: It’s A Girl Thing (IAGT), a pioneering forum for amplifying the voices of young women, is back with a unique synergy. For its latest edition, IAGT will join forces with Mumbai Comic Con 2025 on April 12th and 13th, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. IAGT is expanding its horizon, bringing its IAGT Salon concept into the vibrant and diverse world of Comic Con, with an estimated footfall of 50,000 attendees.

Following the success stories in Singapore and the Philippines, IAGT debuted in India during the pandemic. Far from a traditional festival, it has evolved into a dynamic platform to celebrate all things female—artists, musicians, poets, businesses, influencers, fashionistas, and the everyday young women seeking to live their best lives. The platform serves as a beacon of hope and empowerment to the future generations of girls and women.

This collaboration with the global comic fandom is a thrilling opportunity for IAGT to tap into the creative energy that thrives on personal expression. IAGT Salon will bring together women from the fields of music, arts, business, health, media, and literature for panels, chats, meet & greets, and other creative and fun activities. The compere for the weekend will be the beloved digital creator, actor, and anchor Priyam Saha, who will also appear with her Waack Girls sisterhood - Rytasha Rathore, Ruby Sah, Mekhola Bose, Chrisann Pereira, Anasua Chowdhury and award winning screenwriter Sooni Taraporevala. They join guests like foodie Vidhi Doshi @ramenhairedgirl, nutritionist Neha Ranglani, artist Maalavika Manoj, aka Mali, and others to grace the platform to share stories and insights from their extraordinary journeys.

Whilst IAGT is a platform with the purpose of inspiration, empowerment, and celebration for young women, its vibe is inclusive and inviting for everyone to join the community. The Comic Con Mumbai co-location intertwines two vibrant communities by creating a space for dialogue in shaping the country’s cultural and social landscape from the point of view of young women.

Talking about the IAGT salon at Comic Con Mumbai, Emma Louise Fung, COO & Executive Producer of It's A Girl Thing, said, “It’s A Girl Thing started as an idea to give a community voice to the diverse experiences of young women. It is a safe place to air what’s on the minds of the young women of today and celebrate the talent, passions, interests, and voices that are shaping our shared future. With this unique partnership, our Indian chapter of IAGT will reach a wider audience and share its values and creativity with Comic Con’s passionate community.

Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India, added, “Comic Con has always been a celebration of pop culture in all its forms and welcomes diversity with open arms. We’re thrilled to have IAGT join us at Comic Con Mumbai, bringing an experience and meaningful conversations that resonate deeply with all young women attending the convention. These conversations are just as integral to pop culture as any other.”

IAGT regrets the inconvenience caused by postponing the standalone event on March 1st, 2025. The refund process for ticket holders will begin automatically via District by Zomato within 7-10 days. If you have any questions, please reach out to the customer support contact at help@insider.in or events@district.in.

Visit the Comic Con India website or District By Zomato to book your tickets now for Mumbai Comic Con 2025: http://www.comicconindia.com/