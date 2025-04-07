RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Apr 2025 15:58 |  By RnMTeam

It's A Girl Thing (IAGT) brings sisterhood to the 2025 Mumbai Comic Con

MUMBAI: It’s A Girl Thing (IAGT), a pioneering forum for amplifying  the voices of young women, is back with a unique synergy. For its latest edition, IAGT will join forces  with Mumbai Comic Con 2025 on April 12th and 13th, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. IAGT is expanding its horizon, bringing its IAGT Salon concept into the vibrant and diverse  world of Comic Con, with an estimated footfall of 50,000 attendees.  

Following the success stories in Singapore and the Philippines, IAGT debuted in India during the  pandemic. Far from a traditional festival, it has evolved into a dynamic platform to celebrate all things  female—artists, musicians, poets, businesses, influencers, fashionistas, and the everyday young  women seeking to live their best lives. The platform serves as a beacon of hope and empowerment  to the future generations of girls and women.  

This collaboration with the global comic fandom is a thrilling opportunity for IAGT to tap into the  creative energy that thrives on personal expression. IAGT Salon will bring together women from the  fields of music, arts, business, health, media, and literature for panels, chats, meet & greets, and other  creative and fun activities. The compere for the weekend will be the beloved digital creator, actor,  and anchor Priyam Saha, who will also appear with her Waack Girls sisterhood - Rytasha Rathore,  Ruby Sah, Mekhola Bose, Chrisann Pereira, Anasua Chowdhury and award winning screenwriter  Sooni Taraporevala. They join guests like foodie Vidhi Doshi @ramenhairedgirl, nutritionist Neha  Ranglani, artist Maalavika Manoj, aka Mali, and others to grace the platform to share stories and  insights from their extraordinary journeys.

Whilst IAGT is a platform with the purpose of inspiration, empowerment, and celebration for young  women, its vibe is inclusive and inviting for everyone to join the community. The Comic Con Mumbai  co-location intertwines two vibrant communities by creating a space for dialogue in shaping the  country’s cultural and social landscape from the point of view of young women.  

Talking about the IAGT salon at Comic Con Mumbai, Emma Louise Fung, COO & Executive  Producer of It's A Girl Thing, said, “It’s A Girl Thing started as an idea to give a community voice to  the diverse experiences of young women. It is a safe place to air what’s on the minds of the young women  of today and celebrate the talent, passions, interests, and voices that are shaping our shared future. With  this unique partnership, our Indian chapter of IAGT will reach a wider audience and share its values and  creativity with Comic Con’s passionate community.

Jatin Varma, Founder of Comic Con India, added, “Comic Con has always been a celebration of pop  culture in all its forms and welcomes diversity with open arms. We’re thrilled to have IAGT join us at  Comic Con Mumbai, bringing an experience and meaningful conversations that resonate deeply with all  young women attending the convention. These conversations are just as integral to pop culture as any  other.”

IAGT regrets the inconvenience caused by postponing the standalone event on March 1st, 2025. The  refund process for ticket holders will begin automatically via District by Zomato within 7-10 days. If  you have any questions, please reach out to the customer support contact at help@insider.in or  events@district.in.

Visit the Comic Con India website or District By Zomato to book your tickets now for Mumbai Comic  Con 2025: http://www.comicconindia.com/

Tags
It's A Girl Thing Comicon music Songs
Related news
 | 07 Apr 2025

Joeboy opens up about his single "SMH" and the future of Afrobeats

MUMBAI: In a recent interview with Radioandmusic.com, Nigerian singer Joeboy shared insights into his latest single "SMH," his creative partnership with Tempoe, and the future of Afrobeats.

read more
 | 07 Apr 2025

Times Music's CEO, Mandar Thakur awarded 'The International Music Person of the Year' at MUSEXPO 2025

MUMBAI: MUSEXPO 2025 marked its milestone 25th global edition by recognizing Times Music and awarded its CEO, as the ‘International Music Person of the Year’ on behalf of the company.

read more
 | 07 Apr 2025

Bobby 'Beebob' Baskaran and Richard Dudley launch Moksha 360 - A groundbreaking platform dedicated for Independent artists

MUMBAI: Bobby Baskaran (Global CMO, Grammy Voting Member, and the  Co-Founder and original Bassist of India’s very renowned rock band Moksha) and Richard Dudley (4x Entrepreneur, top-ranked Indian CEO and Founder of Moksha Academy) have collaborated for Moksha 360, a groundbreaking ecosystem ded

read more
 | 07 Apr 2025

Chetan Bhagat's 'One Arranged Murder' now available as a full-cast audio adaptation on Audible

MUMBAI: Audible, an Amazon company and the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, is pleased to announce the release of the Hindi full-cast audio series, ‘One Arranged Murder’ written by bestselling author Chetan Bhagat.

read more
 | 07 Apr 2025

Indian Idol Season 15: Who is Manasi Ghosh?

MUMBAI: Manasi Ghosh, a powerhouse of talent hailing from Kolkata, has emerged as the winner of Indian Idol Season 15.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS and TaFMA Join Hands to Empower Music Creators and Independent Artists in Nagaland

MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more

Spotify unveils new Ad Tools and GenAI features to Empower Advertisers

MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more

Pocket FM unveils official tagline - 'India, Kuch Acha Suno' with a powerful new anthem

MUMBAI: We live in a world of relentless noise - be it digital clutter, endless notifications, orread more

HMD unveils music-centric feature phones in India, extends partnership with Rajasthan Royals

MUMBAI: HMD has introduced two new music-focused feature phones—the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Muread more

Axar Patel trades cricket for pickleball? Pocket FM’s April Fool’s day surprise!

MUMBAI: Axar Patel, one of India’s finest all-rounders, has consistently impressed cricket fans wread more

top# 5 articles

1
Tony Kakkar drops new track ‘Shat Pratishat’ featuring Samay Raina’s heartfelt audio note, calls out trolls and stands by sister Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: In a show of friendship and solidarity, comedian Samay Raina thanked singer Tony Kakkar through a voice note that opens the music video for...read more

2
After ‘We Pray’ with Coldplay, Jasleen Royal Drops ‘Dare to Dream’, a documentary capturing her journey to the biggest stage

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal has released ‘Dare to Dream’, sharing her experience of performing ahead of Coldplay at their Music of the...read more

3
"Three Times As Dream" - An art show that explores the Realm of the Subconscious

MUMBAI: "Three Times As Dream", a captivating art show curated by Aksa resident and Indian Ocean band poet and filmmaker Sanjeev Sharma and toymaker...read more

4
Bobby 'Beebob' Baskaran and Richard Dudley launch Moksha 360 - A groundbreaking platform dedicated for Independent artists

MUMBAI: Bobby Baskaran (Global CMO, Grammy Voting Member, and the  Co-Founder and original Bassist of India’s very renowned rock band Moksha) and...read more

5
Laser-powered UST projectors guarantee a vision-friendly home entertainment experience: Sushil Motwani

MUMBAI: Digital eye strain affects people of all age groups, especially in an era where the use of smartphones, home projectors, televisions, laptops...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games