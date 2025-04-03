Pocket FM unveils official tagline - 'India, Kuch Acha Suno' with a powerful new anthem

MUMBAI: We live in a world of relentless noise - be it digital clutter, endless notifications, or the hum of everyday chaos – on the streets, at work, in metro rides, news debates and everything that happens around us.. Amid this constant clutter, Pocket FM, the audio series platform from Pocket Entertainment, unveils its official India tagline: 'India, Kuch Acha Suno!' with a call to escape the chaos around us and embrace immersive, meaningful storytelling that resonates, inspires, and entertains.

With this bold tagline, launched with an evocative anthem, Pocket FM offers a refreshing escape—an invitation to immerse in a new era of audio entertainment, turning passive moments into deeply enriching experiences.The powerful anthem captures a fundamental truth: our world is filled with persistent distractions that disrupt our peace. From endless chatter to background commotion and fleeting content, noise is everywhere.

In a time when content is fleeting and distractions are endless, Pocket FM brings a meaningful pause with stories that touch the soul. With a vast library spanning drama, thrillers, fantasy, romance, and more, Pocket FM isn’t just entertainment; it’s an escape- a sanctuary where stories come alive with depth, emotion, and purpose.

Vineet Singh, Head, Brand Marketing & Communications, shared, “This is more than just a campaign. It’s a movement. There is an overwhelming amount of noise in our lives—both online and offline. With 'India, Kuch Acha Suno!,' we are not just introducing a tagline; we are championing a movement to transform how people consume content. What we listen to shapes our emotions, thoughts, and well-being. This anthem, built with the power of AI and our in-house creative team, is a testament to how technology and human creativity come together at the core of Pocket FM - delivering immersive, meaningful stories that inspire, entertain, and enrich every moment."

Crafted by Pocket Entertainment’s in-house creative team in collaboration with its AI-capabilities, the anthem is a celebration of Pocket FM’s innovation-first storytelling approach — fusing human creativity and AI together to create richer, more resonant content.

The tagline has already struck a chord with a playful April Fool’s Day video featuring cricketer Axar Patel, a focused message from Deepak Chahar on silencing distractions to focus on one’s game, and a quirky Holi special with Dhinchak Pooja in her signature eccentric flair—all urging India to block out the noise and “kuch acha suno.”

Watch the anthem here: