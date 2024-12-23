Paradox returns with a bang! New single ‘Tantrums’ sparks buzz among fans

MUMBAI: Tanishq Singh, popularly known as Paradox, has made an electrifying comeback with his latest single, Tantrums. Released on December 19, the song is a high-energy anthem that’s set to dominate music charts. Known for his enigmatic persona and creative artistry, Paradox seamlessly blends intricate lyricism with mainstream appeal, earning him the title of the “mystery guy” in the Indian rap scene. With Tantrums, that mystery takes a thrilling new turn, leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

Reflecting on the song, Paradox shared, “Tantrums came from an unexpected burst of creativity. It’s a mix of fun and energy, and I think it’s going to surprise a lot of people—whether they know me personally or not. That’s what makes it so exhilarating!”

Paradox first shot to fame through his incredible performances on MTV’s Hustle 2.0, where his razor-sharp lyrics, unique flow, and commanding stage presence stood out. As he gears up to perform at the much-anticipated Grand Finale of MTV Hustle, alongside iconic artists like Raftaar and Ikka, fans can expect an unforgettable experience. Interestingly, Paradox had been dropping subtle hints about Tantrums during his recent college tour performances, further building anticipation for the release.

The rapper’s journey has been marked by remarkable achievements. His collaborations, including the hit track Check Kar with Parmish Verma, amassed over 140 million views on YouTube, while his solo singles like Jaadugar and Babam Bam have each crossed the 100 million mark. Another significant milestone was his collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh on Payal, which garnered over 120 million views. With Paradox now working on new tracks for Honey Singh, fans are eager to see what’s next.

Known for his growing influence on Spotify and social media, Paradox continues to captivate listeners with tracks like Hasti Rahe Tu, BT Ho Gayi, GLITCH, and Gang Wale Munde. His music often inspires viral trends, with fans creating countless reels on his songs.

Released under the banner of Saregama, Tantrums is poised to become the rap anthem of the season. With its infectious beats and powerful lyrics, the track is a testament to Paradox’s evolution as a leading voice in the Indian hip-hop scene. Fans and music enthusiasts alike are in for a treat as Paradox sets the stage ablaze once again!