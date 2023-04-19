After perfy rapper Paradox drops yet another track from his upcoming EP ‘Hasti Rahe Tu‘

MUMBAI: Paradox, the rising star of MTV Hustle fame, has just released the second track from his highly anticipated EP 'The Unknown Letter'. The song, titled 'Hasti Rahe Tu', showcases Paradox's ability to experiment with his music and push the boundaries of rap.

Paradox has been steadily gaining a loyal following the sucess of MTV Hustle 2.0 and his fans have eagerly anticipated his upcoming EP's release. Paradox performed a shortened version of 'Hasti Rahe Tu' in a recent concert, and his fans were already hooked on the track.

'Hasti Rahe Tu' is a complex and deeply personal song that explores the rapper's troubled relationship and hopeless romanticism. The track is sure to resonate with fans who appreciate Paradox's unique style and ability to infuse emotion into his music.

On April 17th, 2023, the unique approach of Starverse launched at the IPL and rapper Paradox was the first artist who launched the platform that offers a 3D immersive experience. Paradox's digital avatar performed his first two tracks, 'Perfy' and 'Hasti Rahe Tu', giving fans and sports enthusiasts a sneak peek at his upcoming EP. The release of 'Hasti Rahe Tu' was timed to coincide with the pre-match of IPL's highly anticipated match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challenger Bangalore, making it a multi-platform, multi-modal, and communal experience.

With his innovative approach to music and his ability to connect with fans on a personal level, Paradox is sure to continue making waves in the music industry. 'Hasti Rahe Tu' is just the latest example of his talent and creativity, and fans are eagerly anticipating the release of his full EP, 'The Unknown Letter'.

Sharing his thoughts on his recent release Paradox said, “As an artist we always struggle to reach the expectations with our audience. I’m glad to be receiving so much appreciation and love from my fans and music industry on my upcoming EP. Hasti Rahe Tu is extremely close to my heart and I’m certain that my fans everywhere across the world will appreciate this track and support it like they always have.”