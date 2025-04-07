Times Music's CEO, Mandar Thakur awarded 'The International Music Person of the Year' at MUSEXPO 2025

MUMBAI: MUSEXPO 2025 marked its milestone 25th global edition by recognizing Times Music and awarded its CEO, as the ‘International Music Person of the Year’ on behalf of the company. This historic honour is the first ever to be awarded to any company and executive from the India/ Asia region and is bestowed upon individuals and companies contributing significantly to the global music industry.

The award ceremony, held in Burbank, California (widely known as the media capital of the world) featured official proclamations from the Mayor of Burbank, the County of Los Angeles, and representatives from the State of California, underscoring the significance of this recognition.

Times Music, a joint venture between The Times Group and Primary Wave, has transformed into a dominant force in recorded music, publishing, and artist management. The company’s diverse portfolio includes Junglee Music, which focuses on Bollywood soundtracks, and ffs, an indie music sub-label that champions India’s rich musical landscape.

Vineet Jain, Managing Director, The Times Group stated, "This award is a recognition of Times Music’s and its team’s dedication and effort toward building a global business and I wish Mandar and team continued success."

Reflecting on this achievement, Mandar Thakur, CEO, Times Music shared: “This recognition highlights India’s expanding influence in the global music industry and cements Times Music’s role as a key player on the world stage”.

Previous “International Music Person of the Year” awards honourees have included Grammy & Emmy Award Winning & Oscar nominated global hit songwriter Diane Warren; Monte Lipman & Avery Lipman, Co-Founders, Republic Records; Harvey Goldsmith (renowned concert promoter - Live Aid, Live Earth, Prince’s Trust); Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive & President Music, EA Games; George Ergatoudis, Head of Music, UK & Ireland Apple; Pete Ganbarg, President A&R Atlantic Records; Daniel Glass, President & Founder, Glassnote Entertainment Group amongst others.