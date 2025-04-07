IPRS and TaFMA Join Hands to Empower Music Creators and Independent Artists in Nagaland

MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) and the Task Force for Music and Arts (TaFMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a shared vision of empowering music creators and independent artists from the state of Nagaland.

The MoU exchange was graced by Mr. Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland & Chairman, IDAN; Mr. Theja Meru, Chairman, TaFMA; and Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS. Also present was Ms. Rumpa Banerjee, Head - Marketing, Communication & Member Relations, IPRS.

The MOU focuses on educating artists about copyright, enhancing royalty collection mechanisms, and supporting the creative community through knowledge-sharing initiatives. It aligns with IPRS’s core mission of ensuring fair pay and fair play for music creators while creating new opportunities and fostering a more informed and rights-aware artist community in Nagaland.

Mr. Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister of Nagaland & Chairman, IDAN, shared his thoughts on the initiative, "Happy to launch a Joint Workshop between the Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) and TaFMA Nagaland for musicians and artists. The workshop will empower our music and arts fraternity not only to enhance incomes and benefits but ensure protection of their rights. Exchanged MoU between TaFMA and IPRS to work and collaborate together for the protection and promotions of artists and musicians. Sincere appreciation to Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO IPRS and Ms. Rumpa Banerjee, Head - Marketing, Communication & Member Relations for making the journey to Nagaland and partnering with us. Well done TaFMA for constantly working for the youth, especially the music and arts fraternity."

“I am grateful to IPRS for their support and partnership to further educate and develop the existing music ecosystem of Nagaland, and as they say, well begun is half done, I am confident that this relationship will grow and help all artistes senior and emerging in the days and years ahead.”, said Mr. Theja Meru, Chairman TaFMA

"Nagaland’s music community is a treasure trove of talent, and this collaboration with TaFMA marks an important step toward empowering its creators. At IPRS, we are committed to fostering a more informed and rights-aware artist ecosystem, ensuring that every music creator understands the value of their work and receives fair compensation for it. This partnership will help artists secure their intellectual property, enhance their earning potential, and build sustainable careers in music. We believe this initiative will serve as a model for similar collaborations across the country, ultimately strengthening the foundation of India’s creative economy." said Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS.

Adding to the initiative, Nagaland’s Abdon Mech will represent India at the Artisjus Songbook Camp 2025 in Budapest. Organized by Artisjus, the Hungarian Collective Management Organization, this international song camp will bring together music creators from around the world, fostering collaboration and cultural exchange through the creation of original music, blending diverse influences and styles. This opportunity, made possible through the efforts of IPRS and TaFMA, reflects their shared commitment to nurturing creativity and opening global avenues for artists from the region.

This collaboration marks a milestone for Nagaland’s music landscape, showcasing the state’s immense talent on global platforms while ensuring artists at home are protected, supported, and celebrated.

IPRS and TaFMA’s shared commitment is shaping a stronger, more secure future for music and musicians in Nagaland.