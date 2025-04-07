Chetan Bhagat's 'One Arranged Murder' now available as a full-cast audio adaptation on Audible

MUMBAI: Audible, an Amazon company and the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, is pleased to announce the release of the Hindi full-cast audio series, ‘One Arranged Murder’ written by bestselling author Chetan Bhagat. This immersive adaptation brings Bhagat’s signature mix of mystery and drama to life, offering a cinematic audio experience for listeners.

The series follows the lives of Keshav and Saurabh, who are best friends, flatmates, colleagues and now, business partners in a detective agency. But their friendship has been strained ever since Saurabh got engaged to Prerna. Their latest case, however, changes their dynamic further when Saurabh and Prerna’s seemingly perfect love story takes a dark turn on the night of Karva Chauth. As she waits on the terrace for him to break her fast, fate deals a shocking blow. What follows is a gripping investigation filled with twists, secrets, and betrayals, as Keshav and Saurabh attempt to solve a murder that hits too close to home. Will their friendship survive the truth that is about to be revealed?

With edge-of-the-seat suspense and unexpected twists, One Arranged Murder is an unmissable thriller for fans of the genre. Brought to life by a stellar voice cast, this audio adaptation heightens the drama, delivering a multi-layered experience from start to finish, drawing listeners deeper into the story.

Speaking about the release, author Chetan Bhagat said, "Bringing One Arranged Murder to life as an audio adaptation on Audible has been an incredible journey. Writing a story is one thing, but hearing it come to life with a full cast adds more depth to it. And what excites me is that it is now available in Hindi, opening it up to a completely new audience, drawing them into every twist and turn through the immersive nature of the medium. The talented voice cast has truly breathed life into the characters, making it a cinematic experience for the mind. I’m excited for listeners to experience this fresh take on the story in a way that feels more engaging and can’t wait for their reactions!"

Karen Appathurai Wiggins, Head of Regional Content, APAC – Audible, added, "At Audible, we are committed to working with the best Indian creators and talent to delight listeners with experiences that place them at the center of thrilling stories. Chetan Bhagat’s One Arranged Murder is truly gripping. Bringing it alive with an exceptional Hindi cast and transportive sound design allows every listener to experience Chetan’s murder mystery through the visceral experience of their own imagination. This Hindi audio adaptation reinforces our commitment to providing high-quality, localized content that resonates deeply with our Indian audience."

With a diverse and ever-expanding catalog of audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals, the service continues to be a go-to destination for compelling stories that fit seamlessly into modern, fast-paced lifestyles. Whether commuting, relaxing at home, on the go, or simply looking for a break from screens, Audible brings the world of stories straight to the ears with every listen.

‘One Arranged Murder’ is available for free to all Audible.in members and can be purchased by all listeners. You can download the Audible app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store and start listening.