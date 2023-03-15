RadioandMusic
News |  15 Mar 2023 17:10 |  By RnMTeam

MTV Hustle fame Paradox releases the unknown letters first song, Perfy, with Def Jam India

MUMBAI: After receiving heart-warming appreciation and love throughout his journey on MTV Hustle, Paradox has now released his first song “Perfy” from his EP - The Unknown Letter. Paradox recently gave an exclusive sneak peek to his fans as he performed on his unreleased track at Sunburn in Delhi on 11th March. Known as one of the youngest rappers in India, who is now reaching new heights with his immense talent the song "Perfy" is a perfect example of creating a sound that is both familiar and fresh at the same time.

The EP showcases Paradox’s unique ability to blend different genres of music into one seamless experience. The track challenges traditional notions of what music can be and pushes the boundaries of what is possible with technology. The song perfectly captures the butterflies in your stomach and the immense happiness that comes from finding the perfect match. The song is the culmination of years of work and experimentation, and it highlights his unique approach to music production. “Perfy” is just one example of the kind of groundbreaking music that is Paradox capable of creating, and fans of all kinds of music are sure to be impressed by his creation.

Speaking about Perfy, Paradox said,'' I am overwhelmed with the responses I have received from the fans and the love that is just flowing in. We put all our hard work and efforts into our songs and I’m happy to release this EP with Def Jam India. I hope the audience will love and appreciate Perfy the same way as they have been doing to my other songs.``

Paradox, the MTV Hustle Runner-Up, is a rising star in the Indian hip-hop scene, and his meteoric rise to fame is a testament to his immense talent and hard work. Paradox has become a viral sensation, captivating audiences with his electrifying & sold-out performances post the success of the show and socially conscious lyrics. His music videos & MTV Hustle performances have racked up over 100M+ views and counting, and his social media following continues to grow rapidly, with currently over 1.1M+ followers on IG in a very short duration.

