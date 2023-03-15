MTV Hustle fame Paradox releases the unknown letters first song, Perfy, with Def Jam India

MUMBAI: After receiving heart-warming appreciation and love throughout his journey on MTV Hustle, Paradox has now released his first song “Perfy” from his EP - The Unknown Letter. Paradox recently gave an exclusive sneak peek to his fans as he performed on his unreleased track at Sunburn in Delhi on 11th March. Known as one of the youngest rappers in India, who is now reaching new heights with his immense talent the song "Perfy" is a perfect example of creating a sound that is both familiar and fresh at the same time.
The EP showcases Paradox’s unique ability to blend different genres of music into one seamless experience. The track challenges traditional notions of what music can be and pushes the boundaries of what is possible with technology. The song perfectly captures the butterflies in your stomach and the immense happiness that comes from finding the perfect match. The song is the culmination of years of work and experimentation, and it highlights his unique approach to music production. “Perfy” is just one example of the kind of groundbreaking music that is Paradox capable of creating, and fans of all kinds of music are sure to be impressed by his creation.
Speaking about Perfy, Paradox said,'' I am overwhelmed with the responses I have received from the fans and the love that is just flowing in. We put all our hard work and efforts into our songs and I’m happy to release this EP with Def Jam India. I hope the audience will love and appreciate Perfy the same way as they have been doing to my other songs.``
Paradox, the MTV Hustle Runner-Up, is a rising star in the Indian hip-hop scene, and his meteoric rise to fame is a testament to his immense talent and hard work. Paradox has become a viral sensation, captivating audiences with his electrifying & sold-out performances post the success of the show and socially conscious lyrics. His music videos & MTV Hustle performances have racked up over 100M+ views and counting, and his social media following continues to grow rapidly, with currently over 1.1M+ followers on IG in a very short duration.
MUMBAI: IKODOO, a new-age consumer technology brand, has announced its technical partnership withread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourthread more
MUMBAI: If you've got a talent for singing 10 songs in under 60 seconds, if Govinda - Karismread more
MUMBAI: Live ticketing and entertainment platform Skillbox has announced the launch of its artistread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced the launread more
1win will let you plunge into the world of betting and get an impressive welcome bonus. The official site has an excellent interface and graphics,...read more
MUMBAI: From the streets of India and across the world come various percussion sounds that are rooted in the cultural fabrics of society. And to...read more
MUMBAI: It is indeed a very historic day for India today and every Indian is jumping with joy after India’s big win at the Oscars. Elephant...read more
MUMBAI: One of the rising stars in the Indian hip-hop scene is Tanishq Singh, aka Paradox, who gained notoriety as the runner-up from MTV Hustle. A...read more
MUMBAI: Blast off to new worlds and explore the depths of space with Pocket FM's "The New Avatar," the thrilling science fiction blockbuster audio...read more