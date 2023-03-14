MTV Hustle runner-up, Paradox is all set to release his album "The Unknown Letter" with Def Jam India

MUMBAI: One of the rising stars in the Indian hip-hop scene is Tanishq Singh, aka Paradox, who gained notoriety as the runner-up from MTV Hustle. A viral sensation all thanks to his captivating rap and distinctive lyricism, Paradox is all set to release his debut album “The Unknown Letter” with Def Jam India.

The rapper recently took his social media to announce the release of his upcoming album and a special appearance at the Sunburn arena in Delhi on March, 11 where he will be performing his upcoming unreleased track "Perfy" specifically for his fans.

Being the youngest artist in India, he has always stood out for his variety and avant-garde style. The rapper, who has been widely praised across the country, is releasing his debut album The Unknown Letter, which consists of three songs with "Perfy” being the opening track of the album, releasing on March,15.

Paradox's music is a powerful mix of hard-hitting beats, soulful melodies, and socially conscious lyrics, and his commitment to using his platform to bring about positive change has won him legions of fans across the country.