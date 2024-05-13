RadioandMusic
News |  13 May 2024 14:26

Stand Atlantic drop endearing new single and video "LOVE U ANYWAY"

MUMBAI: Stand Atlantic takes a mellower turn with a new heartfelt alt-pop love song titled "LOVE U ANYWAY", in which the accompanying music video spotlights the band’s endearing camaraderie. It’s no secret that Bonnie, Miki, Potter, and Jonno have the kind of on-stage chemistry you can’t fake, and their unique, wildly silly dynamic is the pillar of their new video for “LOVE U ANYWAY”.

The song, which Bonnie reveals is her first full-fledged love song, will melt hearts anywhere, and is a relatable anthem for friends, lovers, and family, alike. The track will appear on the band’s forthcoming album, ‘Was Here’ (Out August 23), which showcases the band’s most masterful songwriting to date. With a murderous album cover and an equally as killer 15 song tracklist, Stand Atlantic is ready to bulldoze their way to the top.

"'LOVE U ANYWAY' is the first explicit love song i’ve ever done. i tried to draw on my experience of how i felt in relationships that have huge ups and massive lows - u get addicted to the cycles together but ultimately you hold onto the idea that you will love each other through it all… spoiler alert it did not last forever for me but the song’s message is still cute as hell so the lyrics STAY," Stand Atlantic’s Bonnie Fraser shares of the track.

Stand Atlantic doesn't care about your expectations or your narrative. They don’t want to tell a story. In fact, they didn’t want this bio to exist. The band released their third studio album 'f.e.a.r.' (f*ck everything and run) via Hopeless Records. After racking up more than 80 million combined streams from singles like “hair out", “deathwish” (ft. nothing, nowhere), “pity party” (ft. Royal & the Serpent), and “switchblade”, they’ve continued their explosive success with the release of their full-length project. With the album, fans were treated to an all-new collab titled “dumb” featuring Tom The Mail Man. The band has seen endless praise from outlets like AltPress, Rock Sound, Kerrang! and more, and aren’t slowing their momentum anytime soon.

