Gurdas Maan unveils all songs from his new album Sound of Soil!

MUMBAI: The legendary Gurdas Maan, a name synonymous with the very soul of Punjabi music, has unveiled his latest album, Sound of Soil, consisting of nine captivating tracks. Following the overwhelming response to the first song, "Main Hi Jhoothi," Gurdas Maan has now released the full audio album, showcasing the depth of his artistry and passion for his heritage.

Produced by Sai Productions and Speed Records, this profound album is a poignant reflection of Maan's unwavering love for his roots, culture, and beloved motherland. The music for the album is composed by the talented Jatinder Shah, adding a contemporary touch to Gurdas Maan's timeless sound.

Gurdas Maan shares, “The first track of my album received an overwhelming response, and now, following the requests from everyone for the rest of the tracks, I offer this piece of my heart to you. I am deeply grateful to share Sound of Soil with my beloved audience. This album is a heartfelt tribute to my roots, my culture, and the stories that connect us all. Each track reflects the emotions and experiences that shape our lives, and I hope it resonates with everyone who listens.”

The video of the second track, "Laggiyan Ne Maujaan," was released today along with the other audio tracks. This vibrant song, "Laggiyan Ne Maujaan (Natiya Kalam)," captures the joy of celebrations, infusing traditional rhythms with a modern flair. Following this is "Chitey Chitey Danda'n," a lively track that echoes the vibrant energy of Punjabi folk culture.

The album continues with "Maa Boli," a heartfelt tribute to the mother tongue, and "Ve Sohneya," which resonates with the warmth of love and the beauty of enduring relationships. Gurdas Maan’s storytelling prowess shines in "Panchhi Udd Gaye," a song that reflects on the transient nature of life and the inevitable journey of the soul.

In ‘Dekh Laila (Traditional)’ he pays homage to age-old traditions, breathing new life into timeless folklore, while "Bidesaa'n Nu" touches the hearts of all who have ever felt the pangs of separation from their homeland. The album’s last powerful track "Tappe," celebrates the lively, joyous spirit of Punjabi music, inviting listeners to join in the dance of life.

Sound of Soil is now available on all major streaming platforms like Spotify, inviting fans to experience the magic of Gurdas Maan’s music and the rich tapestry of Punjabi culture.