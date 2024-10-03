RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Oct 2024 17:03 |  By RnMTeam

Gurdas Maan unveils all songs from his new album Sound of Soil!

MUMBAI: The legendary Gurdas Maan, a name synonymous with the very soul of Punjabi music, has unveiled his latest album, Sound of Soil, consisting of nine captivating tracks. Following the overwhelming response to the first song, "Main Hi Jhoothi," Gurdas Maan has now released the full audio album, showcasing the depth of his artistry and passion for his heritage.

Produced by Sai Productions and Speed Records, this profound album is a poignant reflection of Maan's unwavering love for his roots, culture, and beloved motherland. The music for the album is composed by the talented Jatinder Shah, adding a contemporary touch to Gurdas Maan's timeless sound.

Gurdas Maan shares, “The first track of my album received an overwhelming response, and now, following the requests from everyone for the rest of the tracks, I offer this piece of my heart to you. I am deeply grateful to share Sound of Soil with my beloved audience. This album is a heartfelt tribute to my roots, my culture, and the stories that connect us all. Each track reflects the emotions and experiences that shape our lives, and I hope it resonates with everyone who listens.”

The video of the second track, "Laggiyan Ne Maujaan," was released today along with the other audio tracks. This vibrant song, "Laggiyan Ne Maujaan (Natiya Kalam)," captures the joy of celebrations, infusing traditional rhythms with a modern flair. Following this is "Chitey Chitey Danda'n," a lively track that echoes the vibrant energy of Punjabi folk culture.

The album continues with "Maa Boli," a heartfelt tribute to the mother tongue, and "Ve Sohneya," which resonates with the warmth of love and the beauty of enduring relationships. Gurdas Maan’s storytelling prowess shines in "Panchhi Udd Gaye," a song that reflects on the transient nature of life and the inevitable journey of the soul.

In ‘Dekh Laila (Traditional)’ he pays homage to age-old traditions, breathing new life into timeless folklore, while "Bidesaa'n Nu" touches the hearts of all who have ever felt the pangs of separation from their homeland. The album’s last powerful track "Tappe," celebrates the lively, joyous spirit of Punjabi music, inviting listeners to join in the dance of life.

Sound of Soil is now available on all major streaming platforms like Spotify, inviting fans to experience the magic of Gurdas Maan’s music and the rich tapestry of Punjabi culture.

Tags
Gurdas Maan Sound Of Soil music Songs
Related news
 | 01 Oct 2024

Celebrate Navratri with city’s best dandiya bash at Phoenix Mall of Asia this Weekend

MUMBAI: Phoenix Mall of Asia is all set to light up the festive season this year by offering an unparalleled experience of the Navratri energy with an awe-inspiring Dandiya night filled with live music, traditional dance and authentic Gujarati delicacies on this Sunday, 6th October 2024!

read more
 | 30 Sep 2024

Urban Punjabi music’s rising star D Cali unveils catchy song for the wedding season

The India-born, California-based rising star D Cali has been making waves in the Urban Punjabi music scene, racking up millions of views for his peppy tracks. His latest release, "I Love You," is a catchy and energetic proposal perfect song for the upcoming wedding season.

read more
 | 30 Sep 2024

Pete Tong and Adam Ten conclude Camelphat's Pacha Summer with exclusive back-to back set

MUMBAI: As the Ibizan sun sets on CamelPhat's Pacha residency, the stars align one last time for a one last headlining event. Following the riveting successes of their solo sets earlier this year, Pete Tong and Adam Ten are returning to Pacha for a curtain call performance.

read more
 | 30 Sep 2024

Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Audiobooks and fims to reflect on Gandhi's teachings and legacy

MUMBAI: “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” Mahatma Gandhi’s words remind us that bringing about a change doesn’t always require coercing—it begins with courage, conviction, and peaceful actions!

read more
 | 30 Sep 2024

Rishabh Kant aka The Rish unveils new single ‘Zehreeli’: A Rollercoaster of Love and Emotions

MUMBAI: Rishabh Kant, popularly known as The Rish, is back with his latest single, ‘Zehreeli,’ a song that takes listeners on an emotional journey through the highs and lows of falling in love.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

A Tribute to Hindi Cinema & Music: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Launches an OTT Bouquet

MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more

Swastik appoints Jitendra Joshi as Head of Digital Monetisation and Brand Partnerships and Smita Roy as Head – Digital Operations

MUMBAI: Swastik announces the expansion of its digital leadership team with the appointment of Jiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Explore Listing Opportunity | Experience the magic of live performances at antiSOCIAL!

Experience the magic of live performances at antiSOCIAL!Shalmali - This Is Me India Tour 2024October 3, 2024Time – 8:00 PM onwardsLine up – Shalmali...read more

2
Gurdas Maan unveils all songs from his new album Sound of Soil!

MUMBAI: The legendary Gurdas Maan, a name synonymous with the very soul of Punjabi music, has unveiled his latest album, Sound of Soil, consisting of...read more

3
SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan teams up with Tips Music for exclusive collaboration

MUMBAI: SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan, the popular singing reality show produced by First India Plus Entertainment, announced an exclusive partnership...read more

4
Celebrate Navratri with city’s best dandiya bash at Phoenix Mall of Asia this Weekend

MUMBAI: Phoenix Mall of Asia is all set to light up the festive season this year by offering an unparalleled experience of the Navratri energy with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games