News |  04 Oct 2024

Nitesh Tiwari sweeps 2024 CMA Awards with 'Izhar-E-Ishq'

MUMBAI: Renowned music director Nitesh Tiwari made history at the prestigious 2024 CMA Awards, securing two coveted titles: Best Album and Best Composer for his captivating Ghazal album, "Izhar-E-Ishq." Tiwari's emotional response, shared on social media, reflected the depth of his gratitude.

“Thank you, CMA and the esteemed jury, for this incredible honor. Receiving the award for Best Album and Best Composer for Izhar-E-Ishq in the Ghazal category is truly humbling. This recognition reaffirms the passion and dedication I pour into my work as a music director. I am deeply grateful to my family, friends, and everyone who has been part of my journey. Especially my team and all the beautiful singers who have provided their soulful voices in this album. Your unwavering support fuels my creativity and inspires me every day. This award belongs to all of us, and I look forward to continuing this beautiful musical journey together,” Tiwari expressed with heartfelt sincerity.

"Izhar-E-Ishq" is a masterpiece showcasing Tiwari's vision, emotional depth, and lyrical beauty. Collaborating with esteemed singers Jazim Sharma, Hemant Brijwasi, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Meenal Jain, Prithvi Gandharva, Harmaan Nazim, and Shahzad Ali, Tiwari has revitalized the ghazal tradition.

The 2024 CMA Awards, organized by Radioandmusic, celebrated its fourth edition, honoring musicians from June 2023 to June 2024 across 50 categories. The ceremony featured notable performances and recognized the achievements of India's top musical talents.

Nitesh Tiwari's triumph signifies the enduring legacy of ghazal music in contemporary India, blending tradition and innovation. As he continues his musical journey, audiences eagerly anticipate his next creation.
Games