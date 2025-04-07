Bobby 'Beebob' Baskaran and Richard Dudley launch Moksha 360 - A groundbreaking platform dedicated for Independent artists

MUMBAI: Bobby Baskaran (Global CMO, Grammy Voting Member, and the Co-Founder and original Bassist of India’s very renowned rock band Moksha) and Richard Dudley (4x Entrepreneur, top-ranked Indian CEO and Founder of Moksha Academy) have collaborated for Moksha 360, a groundbreaking ecosystem dedicated to independent artists. This first-of-its-kind initiative in India aims to redefine the independent music landscape by serving as a one-stop, comprehensive suite of services, combining label support, cutting-edge XR/AI technology, artist management and live entertainment promotion.

Speaking about Moksha 360 Richard Dudley says :

This isn’t just a business - it’s a response to years of watching talented artists struggle to find a way forward. Moksha 360 is designed to change that. We’re building an ecosystem where creativity meets opportunity, and where indie artists can finally access the infrastructure they deserve, without losing who they are.

Speaking about Moksha 360 Bobby 'Beebob' Baskaran says:

"For too long, independent artists have been told to treat their passion like a side hustle. Moksha 360 is about changing that narrative - proving that creative and financial success can coexist. We're building a legacy that empowers artists to own their voice, build their brand, and navigate the music industry with confidence - both in India and on the global stage."

Moksha 360: A Game-Changer for Independent Musicians. Moksha 360 is built upon three core pillars, each addressing critical challenges faced by independent artists. Live Concert Promotion, Curating top-tier live music experiences, from intimate showcases to large-scale concerts, featuring rising and global artists. Artist Management & Label Services – Comprehensive support in music production, distribution, PR, marketing, career strategy, and brand development. XR/AI Content Platform – Harnessing cutting-edge XR and AI technology to boost artist visibility, engage audiences, and drive digital monetisation.

As the music industry continues to evolve, Moksha 360 stands at the forefront of innovation, championing independent creativity while integrating the latest advancements in technology and entertainment. By bridging the gap between artists and global opportunities, the ecosystem is poised to redefine success for India’s independent music community.

In February 2025, Bobby Baskaran and Richard Dudley represented Moksha 360 at the 67th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, marking a significant milestone in the platform’s journey. Their participation facilitated strategic discussions with key industry stakeholders, potential collaborators, and content partners, further cementing Moksha 360’s position on the international stage.

With its visionary approach, Moksha 360 is set to empower independent artists like never before, offering them the tools, opportunities, and global reach needed to thrive in today’s dynamic music industry.