"Three Times As Dream" - An art show that explores the Realm of the Subconscious

MUMBAI: "Three Times As Dream", a captivating art show curated by Aksa resident and Indian Ocean band poet and filmmaker Sanjeev Sharma and toymaker Ruchi Bakshi Sharma, are set to open its doors to the public on April 5th at 47 A.
This enchanting exhibition delves into the mysteries of the dream world, showcasing intricate surreal worlds through numerous drawings and installations. Ruchi Bakshi Sharma's artwork invites viewers to step into a space where perception is fluid and nothing is quite as it seems. Her layered assemblages, arranged almost like a stage, create a deep, theatrical quality that draws the audience in.
Sanjeev Sharma, a renowned poet, theatre director, filmmaker, and Sufi songwriter, brings his diverse artistic experience to the exhibition. His furniture installations, inspired by colonial buildings, offer a reflection on how the past continues to shape the present. These dynamic, functional sculptures blur the lines between art, architecture, and design.
The exhibition is a harmonious blend of Ruchi's dreamlike world and Sanjeev's architectural installations. Inspired by folklore, totems, and mystical diagrams, Ruchi's artwork features play and motion as dominant elements. Sanjeev's installations, on the other hand, reimagine colonial-era buildings as whimsical, functional sculptures.
"We are thrilled to share 'Three Times As Dream' with the public," said Sanjeev Sharma and Ruchi Bakshi Sharma, co-curators of the exhibition. "Our goal is to transport viewers into a world of dreams and the subconscious, where the boundaries between reality and fantasy blur."
