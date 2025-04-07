Tony Kakkar drops new track ‘Shat Pratishat’ featuring Samay Raina’s heartfelt audio note, calls out trolls and stands by sister Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: In a show of friendship and solidarity, comedian Samay Raina thanked singer Tony Kakkar through a voice note that opens the music video for Kakkar’s latest track, Shat Pratishat. The song, which many believe is a subtle clapback at the trolls who targeted Raina during the India’s Got Latent controversy, doubles as a gesture of public support.
The video starts with Samay’s emotional message:
“Hey Tony bhai, good morning! I just called to check in and say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I don’t think you realize how much it means when people like you show up. It’s so inspiring. If one day I become someone big and famous like you, I’d love to do the same and support upcoming talent.”
In response, Tony says, “To my brother, here we go,” right before launching into the track.
The song also includes a sharp lyrical nod to Tony’s sister, Neha Kakkar, addressing the recent backlash she faced in Melbourne:
“Neha Kakkar apne Melbourne concert par teen ghanta late. Janta ka foota gussa…”
(“Neha Kakkar arrived three hours late at her Melbourne concert, the audience erupted in anger”).
Neha had broken down on stage after being booed by fans. She later claimed serious mismanagement by the organisers, including lack of food, water, and accommodation for her team.
With Shat Pratishat, Tony Kakkar doesn’t just drop a new song — he stands tall for his loved ones, hitting back at hate with melody and meaning.
