RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Apr 2025 16:32 |  By RnMTeam

Joeboy opens up about his single "SMH" and the future of Afrobeats

MUMBAI: In a recent interview with Radioandmusic.com, Nigerian singer Joeboy shared insights into his latest single "SMH," his creative partnership with Tempoe, and the future of Afrobeats. The song, which features a sample of "Neela Nilave," is one of Joeboy's most ambitious attempts yet, and he discusses what inspired the track and why he chose to explore the Asian sound/market.

Exploring Relationships through Music

Joeboy's music often explores themes of love and relationships, and "SMH" is no exception. The song delves into the idea that not all relationships are meant to last forever. Joeboy reveals that the song was not influenced by personal experiences but rather an artistic exploration of relationships.

Creative Partnership with Tempoe

Joeboy has worked with Tempoe on multiple hit records, including "Sip (Alcohol)." He credits their creative partnership to their shared mindset and values, which enables them to produce music that stands out. Their collaboration has been instrumental in shaping the sound of Joeboy's music.  He speaks about the friendship they have, "We are friends and we have the same mindset and values as regards the brand, so we make it a point to make music that stands out."

Launching Young Legend Records

The release of "SMH" coincides with the first anniversary of Joeboy's record label, Young Legend. Launching his own label has given Joeboy a new perspective on the music industry, allowing him to understand the administrative side of handling and managing a label.

A Journey to Success

From covering Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" to becoming one of Africa's top artists, Joeboy's journey has been remarkable. He reflects on his career, feeling grateful to have made it this far and excited about the future.

The Future of Afrobeats

Afrobeats continues to dominate globally, and Joeboy believes that this is just the beginning. He thinks that every artist is putting in a lot of work, and the industry is trying to create a better space for artists and stakeholders, which will aid Afrobeats in becoming more global.  He gives a little information on the music genre Afrobeats dominating globally, "Afrobeats dominating globally is just the beginning, there is more music to be unraveled, every artist is putting in a lot of work and the industry trying to make a better space for the artist and stakeholders would definitely aid afrobeats to become more global.

Staying Inspired

With over 2 billion streams and hits that have topped charts worldwide, Joeboy doesn't feel pressure to keep outdoing himself with every release. He stays inspired by being consistent and putting in the work, with a desire for all his songs to do well and connect with his fan base.

What's Next for Joeboy?

Joeboy is working on his third studio album, which is set to be released soon. He promises a "truck load of music" and exciting collaborations on the horizon. Fans can stay tuned for more updates from this talented artist.

In conclusion, Joeboy's latest single "SMH" showcases his growth as an artist and his willingness to experiment with new sounds. With his creative partnership with Tempoe and his own record label, Young Legend, Joeboy is poised to continue making waves in the music industry.

Tags
Joeboy SMH music Songs
Related news
 | 07 Apr 2025

Times Music's CEO, Mandar Thakur awarded 'The International Music Person of the Year' at MUSEXPO 2025

MUMBAI: MUSEXPO 2025 marked its milestone 25th global edition by recognizing Times Music and awarded its CEO, as the ‘International Music Person of the Year’ on behalf of the company.

read more
 | 07 Apr 2025

Bobby 'Beebob' Baskaran and Richard Dudley launch Moksha 360 - A groundbreaking platform dedicated for Independent artists

MUMBAI: Bobby Baskaran (Global CMO, Grammy Voting Member, and the  Co-Founder and original Bassist of India’s very renowned rock band Moksha) and Richard Dudley (4x Entrepreneur, top-ranked Indian CEO and Founder of Moksha Academy) have collaborated for Moksha 360, a groundbreaking ecosystem ded

read more
 | 07 Apr 2025

It's A Girl Thing (IAGT) brings sisterhood to the 2025 Mumbai Comic Con

MUMBAI: It’s A Girl Thing (IAGT), a pioneering forum for amplifying  the voices of young women, is back with a unique synergy. For its latest edition, IAGT will join forces  with Mumbai Comic Con 2025 on April 12th and 13th, 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.

read more
 | 07 Apr 2025

Chetan Bhagat's 'One Arranged Murder' now available as a full-cast audio adaptation on Audible

MUMBAI: Audible, an Amazon company and the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, is pleased to announce the release of the Hindi full-cast audio series, ‘One Arranged Murder’ written by bestselling author Chetan Bhagat.

read more
 | 07 Apr 2025

Indian Idol Season 15: Who is Manasi Ghosh?

MUMBAI: Manasi Ghosh, a powerhouse of talent hailing from Kolkata, has emerged as the winner of Indian Idol Season 15.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS and TaFMA Join Hands to Empower Music Creators and Independent Artists in Nagaland

MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more

Spotify unveils new Ad Tools and GenAI features to Empower Advertisers

MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more

Pocket FM unveils official tagline - 'India, Kuch Acha Suno' with a powerful new anthem

MUMBAI: We live in a world of relentless noise - be it digital clutter, endless notifications, orread more

HMD unveils music-centric feature phones in India, extends partnership with Rajasthan Royals

MUMBAI: HMD has introduced two new music-focused feature phones—the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Muread more

Axar Patel trades cricket for pickleball? Pocket FM’s April Fool’s day surprise!

MUMBAI: Axar Patel, one of India’s finest all-rounders, has consistently impressed cricket fans wread more

top# 5 articles

1
Tony Kakkar drops new track ‘Shat Pratishat’ featuring Samay Raina’s heartfelt audio note, calls out trolls and stands by sister Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: In a show of friendship and solidarity, comedian Samay Raina thanked singer Tony Kakkar through a voice note that opens the music video for...read more

2
After ‘We Pray’ with Coldplay, Jasleen Royal Drops ‘Dare to Dream’, a documentary capturing her journey to the biggest stage

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Jasleen Royal has released ‘Dare to Dream’, sharing her experience of performing ahead of Coldplay at their Music of the...read more

3
"Three Times As Dream" - An art show that explores the Realm of the Subconscious

MUMBAI: "Three Times As Dream", a captivating art show curated by Aksa resident and Indian Ocean band poet and filmmaker Sanjeev Sharma and toymaker...read more

4
Bobby 'Beebob' Baskaran and Richard Dudley launch Moksha 360 - A groundbreaking platform dedicated for Independent artists

MUMBAI: Bobby Baskaran (Global CMO, Grammy Voting Member, and the  Co-Founder and original Bassist of India’s very renowned rock band Moksha) and...read more

5
Laser-powered UST projectors guarantee a vision-friendly home entertainment experience: Sushil Motwani

MUMBAI: Digital eye strain affects people of all age groups, especially in an era where the use of smartphones, home projectors, televisions, laptops...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games