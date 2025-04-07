Joeboy opens up about his single "SMH" and the future of Afrobeats

MUMBAI: In a recent interview with Radioandmusic.com, Nigerian singer Joeboy shared insights into his latest single "SMH," his creative partnership with Tempoe, and the future of Afrobeats. The song, which features a sample of "Neela Nilave," is one of Joeboy's most ambitious attempts yet, and he discusses what inspired the track and why he chose to explore the Asian sound/market.

Exploring Relationships through Music

Joeboy's music often explores themes of love and relationships, and "SMH" is no exception. The song delves into the idea that not all relationships are meant to last forever. Joeboy reveals that the song was not influenced by personal experiences but rather an artistic exploration of relationships.

Creative Partnership with Tempoe

Joeboy has worked with Tempoe on multiple hit records, including "Sip (Alcohol)." He credits their creative partnership to their shared mindset and values, which enables them to produce music that stands out. Their collaboration has been instrumental in shaping the sound of Joeboy's music. He speaks about the friendship they have, "We are friends and we have the same mindset and values as regards the brand, so we make it a point to make music that stands out."

Launching Young Legend Records

The release of "SMH" coincides with the first anniversary of Joeboy's record label, Young Legend. Launching his own label has given Joeboy a new perspective on the music industry, allowing him to understand the administrative side of handling and managing a label.

A Journey to Success

From covering Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" to becoming one of Africa's top artists, Joeboy's journey has been remarkable. He reflects on his career, feeling grateful to have made it this far and excited about the future.

The Future of Afrobeats

Afrobeats continues to dominate globally, and Joeboy believes that this is just the beginning. He thinks that every artist is putting in a lot of work, and the industry is trying to create a better space for artists and stakeholders, which will aid Afrobeats in becoming more global. He gives a little information on the music genre Afrobeats dominating globally, "Afrobeats dominating globally is just the beginning, there is more music to be unraveled, every artist is putting in a lot of work and the industry trying to make a better space for the artist and stakeholders would definitely aid afrobeats to become more global.

Staying Inspired

With over 2 billion streams and hits that have topped charts worldwide, Joeboy doesn't feel pressure to keep outdoing himself with every release. He stays inspired by being consistent and putting in the work, with a desire for all his songs to do well and connect with his fan base.

What's Next for Joeboy?

Joeboy is working on his third studio album, which is set to be released soon. He promises a "truck load of music" and exciting collaborations on the horizon. Fans can stay tuned for more updates from this talented artist.

In conclusion, Joeboy's latest single "SMH" showcases his growth as an artist and his willingness to experiment with new sounds. With his creative partnership with Tempoe and his own record label, Young Legend, Joeboy is poised to continue making waves in the music industry.