RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Oct 2024 14:51 |  By RnMTeam

Falguni Pathak Spotted! Swiggy Instamart's New Campaign with the elusive queen of Dandiya has users saying Aye Halo

MUMBAI: As Navratri fever sweeps across the nation, Swiggy Instamart, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, has teamed up with the undisputed ‘Queen of Dandiya’, Falguni Pathak, to bring her iconic Garba energy directly to users.

The campaign features a playful film that humorously depicts how Falguni is only visible during Navratri—until Swiggy Instamart makes her "reappear," showcasing the platform's ability to deliver all festive essentials in just 10-15 minutes. Additionally, the campaign includes Falguni's latest Garba hook step tutorial, which will be available on Swiggy Instamart, enabling users to learn and share it via WhatsApp and social media. The film garnered over a million organic views on Instagram in less than four hours after going live.

The film starts by illustrating Falguni's invisible presence: children practice Dandiya to the sound of her voice, and in an elevator and a car, attendants nod toward empty spaces, responding to Falguni's voice. In the following scene, a delivery executive rings Falguni Pathak's doorbell. Footsteps are heard, but when the door opens, Falguni is nowhere to be seen. Guided by her gentle voice saying "Idhar," the executive hands over the package. “Log kehte hain Falguni Pathak Navratri ke alawa kabhi dikhaayi nahi deti. Sahi kehte hain! Par iss saal Navratri pe sabse pehle dikhungi, Swiggy Instamart pe.”

There is a little customer delight on the app, which is shown at the end of the film, Falguni Pathak showcases her Garba hookstep, perfect for beginners or those new to the dance alongside the special ‘Falguni Collection’ of Navratri essentials. The “Falguni Collection” section on Swiggy Instamart features a variety of Navratri must-haves— from Garba essentials like dandiya sticks, kurta, make-up lehengas, cholis and jewelry, to fasting supplies, mithais, dry fruits, puja essentials, and more—all available with just a few taps and delivered in 10-15 minutes.

Tags
Swiggy Navratri music Songs
Related news
 | 04 Oct 2024

Nitesh Tiwari sweeps 2024 CMA Awards with 'Izhar-E-Ishq'

MUMBAI: Renowned music director Nitesh Tiwari made history at the prestigious 2024 CMA Awards, securing two coveted titles: Best Album and Best Composer for his captivating Ghazal album, "Izhar-E-Ishq." Tiwari's emotional response, shared on social media, reflected the depth of his

read more
 | 04 Oct 2024

Candlelight Concerts light up India with classical tribute to Punjabi hits

MUMBAI: Get ready to experience the uniqueness of Candlelight Concerts in a whole new way! The global sensation that has enchanted audiences in over 150 cities worldwide, is set to transform the Indian music scene with its latest series: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2024

Vardaan Arora unveils 'Good Things' as the first track of his new four-track EP, infused with NYC Vibes!

MUMBAI: The vibrant spectrum of Indian pop music shines even brighter with the release of "Good Things," a fresh and uplifting single that hit the airwaves this August.

read more
 | 03 Oct 2024

Gurdas Maan unveils all songs from his new album Sound of Soil!

MUMBAI: The legendary Gurdas Maan, a name synonymous with the very soul of Punjabi music, has unveiled his latest album, Sound of Soil, consisting of nine captivating tracks.

read more
 | 01 Oct 2024

Celebrate Navratri with city’s best dandiya bash at Phoenix Mall of Asia this Weekend

MUMBAI: Phoenix Mall of Asia is all set to light up the festive season this year by offering an unparalleled experience of the Navratri energy with an awe-inspiring Dandiya night filled with live music, traditional dance and authentic Gujarati delicacies on this Sunday, 6th October 2024!

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM celebrates 15 epic years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

A Tribute to Hindi Cinema & Music: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Launches an OTT Bouquet

MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more

top# 5 articles

1
Nitesh Tiwari sweeps 2024 CMA Awards with 'Izhar-E-Ishq'

MUMBAI: Renowned music director Nitesh Tiwari made history at the prestigious 2024 CMA Awards, securing two coveted titles: Best Album and Best...read more

2
Falguni Pathak Spotted! Swiggy Instamart's New Campaign with the elusive queen of Dandiya has users saying Aye Halo

MUMBAI: As Navratri fever sweeps across the nation, Swiggy Instamart, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, has teamed up with the undisputed...read more

3
Candlelight Concerts light up India with classical tribute to Punjabi hits

MUMBAI: Get ready to experience the uniqueness of Candlelight Concerts in a whole new way! The global sensation that has enchanted audiences in over...read more

4
Explore Listing Opportunity | Experience the magic of live performances at antiSOCIAL!

Experience the magic of live performances at antiSOCIAL!Shalmali - This Is Me India Tour 2024October 3, 2024Time – 8:00 PM onwardsLine up – Shalmali...read more

5
SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan teams up with Tips Music for exclusive collaboration

MUMBAI: SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan, the popular singing reality show produced by First India Plus Entertainment, announced an exclusive partnership...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games