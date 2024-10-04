Falguni Pathak Spotted! Swiggy Instamart's New Campaign with the elusive queen of Dandiya has users saying Aye Halo

MUMBAI: As Navratri fever sweeps across the nation, Swiggy Instamart, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, has teamed up with the undisputed ‘Queen of Dandiya’, Falguni Pathak, to bring her iconic Garba energy directly to users.

The campaign features a playful film that humorously depicts how Falguni is only visible during Navratri—until Swiggy Instamart makes her "reappear," showcasing the platform's ability to deliver all festive essentials in just 10-15 minutes. Additionally, the campaign includes Falguni's latest Garba hook step tutorial, which will be available on Swiggy Instamart, enabling users to learn and share it via WhatsApp and social media. The film garnered over a million organic views on Instagram in less than four hours after going live.

The film starts by illustrating Falguni's invisible presence: children practice Dandiya to the sound of her voice, and in an elevator and a car, attendants nod toward empty spaces, responding to Falguni's voice. In the following scene, a delivery executive rings Falguni Pathak's doorbell. Footsteps are heard, but when the door opens, Falguni is nowhere to be seen. Guided by her gentle voice saying "Idhar," the executive hands over the package. “Log kehte hain Falguni Pathak Navratri ke alawa kabhi dikhaayi nahi deti. Sahi kehte hain! Par iss saal Navratri pe sabse pehle dikhungi, Swiggy Instamart pe.”

There is a little customer delight on the app, which is shown at the end of the film, Falguni Pathak showcases her Garba hookstep, perfect for beginners or those new to the dance alongside the special ‘Falguni Collection’ of Navratri essentials. The “Falguni Collection” section on Swiggy Instamart features a variety of Navratri must-haves— from Garba essentials like dandiya sticks, kurta, make-up lehengas, cholis and jewelry, to fasting supplies, mithais, dry fruits, puja essentials, and more—all available with just a few taps and delivered in 10-15 minutes.