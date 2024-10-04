Candlelight Concerts light up India with classical tribute to Punjabi hits

MUMBAI: Get ready to experience the uniqueness of Candlelight Concerts in a whole new way! The global sensation that has enchanted audiences in over 150 cities worldwide, is set to transform the Indian music scene with its latest series: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits. This fall, audiences across India will witness the fusion of Punjabi musical heritage with classical elegance, all under the soft glow of thousands of candles.
Following the resounding success of their Indian debut featuring Bollywood hits, Live Your City- Candlelight Concerts is adapting to local tastes. The new Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits program promises to transport listeners into an enchanting world where all-time favourite Punjabi melodies are reimagined in an intimate, candlelit setting. This unique set-up creates an unforgettable atmosphere, bridging cultures and generations through this immersive experience
Candlelight Concerts has diversified its repertoire to encompass a broad spectrum of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists such as The Beatles, Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and movie soundtracks, all alongside the timeless compositions of classical masters and well-known homegrown artists. In India, the repertoire has been further expanded to reimagine these tributes, incorporating not just Western classical music but also Indian classical music and instruments like the sarangi and tabla.
Deepa Bajaj, Country Manager of Live Your City India, shared her excitement about this innovative program: "We are thrilled to bring the Candlelight Concerts to India in a way that truly resonates with our audience. Our Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits is more than just a concert - it's a transformative journey that celebrates the rich heritage of Punjabi music while introducing it to new audiences through the timeless beauty of classical arrangements. This program is part of our diverse repertoire, which includes tributes to Bollywood hits, Western classical masters, and contemporary pop icons. By offering a varied selection, we ensure there's something for every music lover. This is our way of saying 'we hear you, India,' and we can't wait to share this unique experience with audiences across the country."
The Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits will feature an ensemble of talented musicians, blending traditional Indian instruments like the tabla and flute with classical keyboards. Audiences can look forward to hearing fresh interpretations of iconic songs such as "Lover" by Diljit Dosanjh, "Ajj Din Chadeya" by Pritam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and "Ranjha" by Jasleen Royal, among others.
By adapting their globally successful model to cater specifically to Indian audiences, Candlelight Concerts is not just bringing a new form of entertainment to the country - they're creating a cultural phenomenon that promises to captivate audiences from all walks of life.
Check out the upcoming programming
New Delhi
Candlelight: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits
Venue: Le Méridien New Delhi
Dates and times: October 13th (Time- 19:00 and 21:00)
Duration: 60 minutes
Musicians: To be revealed!
Value: 1 Ticket - from 1499 onwards
Mumbai
Candlelight: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits
Venue: Veda Kunba Theatre - by Veda Factory
Dates and times: October 18th (Time- 17:00, 19:00 and 21:00)
Duration: 60 minutes
Musicians:
Avadhoot Phadke - Flute
Rupak Dhamankar - Tabla
Tushar Lall - Keyboard
Value: 1 Ticket - from 1299 onwards
Noida
Candlelight: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits
Venue: Crowne Plaza Greater Noida, an IHG Hotel
Dates and times: November 10th (Time- 20:00)
Duration: 60 minutes
Musicians: To be revealed!
Value: 1 Ticket - from 1399 onwards
Thane
Candlelight: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits
Venue: iLeaf Banquets Thane
Dates and times: November 15th (Time- 21:00)
Duration: 60 minutes
Musicians: To be revealed!
Value: 1 Ticket - from 999 onwards
Meerut
Candlelight: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits
Venue: Bravura Gold Resort
Dates and times: December 8th (Time- 21:00)
Duration: 60 minutes
Musicians: To be revealed!
Value: 1 Ticket - from 999 onwards
Book your tickets now at https://liveyourcity.com/en
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more
MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more
MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more
MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more
MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more
MUMBAI: Renowned music director Nitesh Tiwari made history at the prestigious 2024 CMA Awards, securing two coveted titles: Best Album and Best...read more
MUMBAI: As Navratri fever sweeps across the nation, Swiggy Instamart, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, has teamed up with the undisputed...read more
MUMBAI: Get ready to experience the uniqueness of Candlelight Concerts in a whole new way! The global sensation that has enchanted audiences in over...read more
Experience the magic of live performances at antiSOCIAL!Shalmali - This Is Me India Tour 2024October 3, 2024Time – 8:00 PM onwardsLine up – Shalmali...read more
MUMBAI: SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan, the popular singing reality show produced by First India Plus Entertainment, announced an exclusive partnership...read more