Candlelight Concerts light up India with classical tribute to Punjabi hits

MUMBAI: Get ready to experience the uniqueness of Candlelight Concerts in a whole new way! The global sensation that has enchanted audiences in over 150 cities worldwide, is set to transform the Indian music scene with its latest series: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits. This fall, audiences across India will witness the fusion of Punjabi musical heritage with classical elegance, all under the soft glow of thousands of candles.

Following the resounding success of their Indian debut featuring Bollywood hits, Live Your City- Candlelight Concerts is adapting to local tastes. The new Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits program promises to transport listeners into an enchanting world where all-time favourite Punjabi melodies are reimagined in an intimate, candlelit setting. This unique set-up creates an unforgettable atmosphere, bridging cultures and generations through this immersive experience

Candlelight Concerts has diversified its repertoire to encompass a broad spectrum of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists such as The Beatles, Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and movie soundtracks, all alongside the timeless compositions of classical masters and well-known homegrown artists. In India, the repertoire has been further expanded to reimagine these tributes, incorporating not just Western classical music but also Indian classical music and instruments like the sarangi and tabla.

Deepa Bajaj, Country Manager of Live Your City India, shared her excitement about this innovative program: "We are thrilled to bring the Candlelight Concerts to India in a way that truly resonates with our audience. Our Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits is more than just a concert - it's a transformative journey that celebrates the rich heritage of Punjabi music while introducing it to new audiences through the timeless beauty of classical arrangements. This program is part of our diverse repertoire, which includes tributes to Bollywood hits, Western classical masters, and contemporary pop icons. By offering a varied selection, we ensure there's something for every music lover. This is our way of saying 'we hear you, India,' and we can't wait to share this unique experience with audiences across the country."

The Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits will feature an ensemble of talented musicians, blending traditional Indian instruments like the tabla and flute with classical keyboards. Audiences can look forward to hearing fresh interpretations of iconic songs such as "Lover" by Diljit Dosanjh, "Ajj Din Chadeya" by Pritam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and "Ranjha" by Jasleen Royal, among others.

By adapting their globally successful model to cater specifically to Indian audiences, Candlelight Concerts is not just bringing a new form of entertainment to the country - they're creating a cultural phenomenon that promises to captivate audiences from all walks of life.

Check out the upcoming programming

New Delhi

Candlelight: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits

Venue: Le Méridien New Delhi

Dates and times: October 13th (Time- 19:00 and 21:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be revealed!

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1499 onwards

Mumbai

Candlelight: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits

Venue: Veda Kunba Theatre - by Veda Factory

Dates and times: October 18th (Time- 17:00, 19:00 and 21:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians:

Avadhoot Phadke - Flute

Rupak Dhamankar - Tabla

Tushar Lall - Keyboard

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1299 onwards

Noida

Candlelight: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits

Venue: Crowne Plaza Greater Noida, an IHG Hotel

Dates and times: November 10th (Time- 20:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be revealed!

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1399 onwards

Thane

Candlelight: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits

Venue: iLeaf Banquets Thane

Dates and times: November 15th (Time- 21:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be revealed!

Value: 1 Ticket - from 999 onwards

Meerut

Candlelight: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits

Venue: Bravura Gold Resort

Dates and times: December 8th (Time- 21:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be revealed!

Value: 1 Ticket - from 999 onwards

Book your tickets now at https://liveyourcity.com/en