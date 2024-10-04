RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Oct 2024 17:18 |  By RnMTeam

Candlelight Concerts light up India with classical tribute to Punjabi hits

MUMBAI: Get ready to experience the uniqueness of Candlelight Concerts in a whole new way! The global sensation that has enchanted audiences in over 150 cities worldwide, is set to transform the Indian music scene with its latest series: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits. This fall, audiences across India will witness the fusion of Punjabi musical heritage with classical elegance, all under the soft glow of thousands of candles.

Following the resounding success of their Indian debut featuring Bollywood hits, Live Your City- Candlelight Concerts is adapting to local tastes. The new Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits program promises to transport listeners into an enchanting world where all-time favourite Punjabi melodies are reimagined in an intimate, candlelit setting. This unique set-up creates an unforgettable atmosphere, bridging cultures and generations through this immersive experience 

Candlelight Concerts has diversified its repertoire to encompass a broad spectrum of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists such as The Beatles, Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and movie soundtracks, all alongside the timeless compositions of classical masters and well-known homegrown artists. In India, the repertoire has been further expanded to reimagine these tributes, incorporating not just Western classical music but also Indian classical music and instruments like the sarangi and tabla.

Deepa Bajaj, Country Manager of Live Your City India, shared her excitement about this innovative program: "We are thrilled to bring the Candlelight Concerts to India in a way that truly resonates with our audience. Our Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits is more than just a concert - it's a transformative journey that celebrates the rich heritage of Punjabi music while introducing it to new audiences through the timeless beauty of classical arrangements. This program is part of our diverse repertoire, which includes tributes to Bollywood hits, Western classical masters, and contemporary pop icons. By offering a varied selection, we ensure there's something for every music lover.  This is our way of saying 'we hear you, India,' and we can't wait to share this unique experience with audiences across the country."

The Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits will feature an ensemble of talented musicians, blending traditional Indian instruments like the tabla and flute with classical keyboards. Audiences can look forward to hearing fresh interpretations of iconic songs such as "Lover" by Diljit Dosanjh, "Ajj Din Chadeya" by Pritam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, and "Ranjha" by Jasleen Royal, among others.

By adapting their globally successful model to cater specifically to Indian audiences, Candlelight Concerts is not just bringing a new form of entertainment to the country - they're creating a cultural phenomenon that promises to captivate audiences from all walks of life.

Check out the upcoming programming

New Delhi

Candlelight: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits

Venue: Le Méridien New Delhi

Dates and times: October 13th (Time- 19:00 and 21:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be revealed!

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1499 onwards

Mumbai

Candlelight: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits

Venue: Veda Kunba Theatre - by Veda Factory

Dates and times: October 18th (Time- 17:00, 19:00 and 21:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: 

  • Avadhoot Phadke - Flute 

  • Rupak Dhamankar - Tabla

  • Tushar Lall - Keyboard

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1299 onwards

Noida

Candlelight: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits

Venue: Crowne Plaza Greater Noida, an IHG Hotel

Dates and times: November 10th (Time- 20:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be revealed!

Value: 1 Ticket - from 1399 onwards 

Thane

Candlelight: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits

Venue: iLeaf Banquets Thane

Dates and times: November 15th (Time- 21:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be revealed!

Value: 1 Ticket - from 999 onwards

Meerut

Candlelight: Classical Tribute to Punjabi Hits

Venue: Bravura Gold Resort

Dates and times: December 8th (Time- 21:00)

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be revealed!

Value: 1 Ticket - from 999 onwards

 Book your tickets now at  https://liveyourcity.com/en

Tags
Candlelight Concerts Bollywood Punjabi music Songs
Related news
 | 04 Oct 2024

Nitesh Tiwari sweeps 2024 CMA Awards with 'Izhar-E-Ishq'

MUMBAI: Renowned music director Nitesh Tiwari made history at the prestigious 2024 CMA Awards, securing two coveted titles: Best Album and Best Composer for his captivating Ghazal album, "Izhar-E-Ishq." Tiwari's emotional response, shared on social media, reflected the depth of his

read more
 | 04 Oct 2024

Falguni Pathak Spotted! Swiggy Instamart's New Campaign with the elusive queen of Dandiya has users saying Aye Halo

MUMBAI: As Navratri fever sweeps across the nation, Swiggy Instamart, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, has teamed up with the undisputed ‘Queen of Dandiya’, Falguni Pathak, to bring her iconic Garba energy directly to users.

read more
 | 04 Oct 2024

Vardaan Arora unveils 'Good Things' as the first track of his new four-track EP, infused with NYC Vibes!

MUMBAI: The vibrant spectrum of Indian pop music shines even brighter with the release of "Good Things," a fresh and uplifting single that hit the airwaves this August.

read more
 | 03 Oct 2024

Gurdas Maan unveils all songs from his new album Sound of Soil!

MUMBAI: The legendary Gurdas Maan, a name synonymous with the very soul of Punjabi music, has unveiled his latest album, Sound of Soil, consisting of nine captivating tracks.

read more
 | 01 Oct 2024

Celebrate Navratri with city’s best dandiya bash at Phoenix Mall of Asia this Weekend

MUMBAI: Phoenix Mall of Asia is all set to light up the festive season this year by offering an unparalleled experience of the Navratri energy with an awe-inspiring Dandiya night filled with live music, traditional dance and authentic Gujarati delicacies on this Sunday, 6th October 2024!

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM celebrates 15 epic years of RED Raas in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announcread more

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

A Tribute to Hindi Cinema & Music: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Launches an OTT Bouquet

MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more

top# 5 articles

1
Nitesh Tiwari sweeps 2024 CMA Awards with 'Izhar-E-Ishq'

MUMBAI: Renowned music director Nitesh Tiwari made history at the prestigious 2024 CMA Awards, securing two coveted titles: Best Album and Best...read more

2
Falguni Pathak Spotted! Swiggy Instamart's New Campaign with the elusive queen of Dandiya has users saying Aye Halo

MUMBAI: As Navratri fever sweeps across the nation, Swiggy Instamart, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, has teamed up with the undisputed...read more

3
Candlelight Concerts light up India with classical tribute to Punjabi hits

MUMBAI: Get ready to experience the uniqueness of Candlelight Concerts in a whole new way! The global sensation that has enchanted audiences in over...read more

4
Explore Listing Opportunity | Experience the magic of live performances at antiSOCIAL!

Experience the magic of live performances at antiSOCIAL!Shalmali - This Is Me India Tour 2024October 3, 2024Time – 8:00 PM onwardsLine up – Shalmali...read more

5
SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan teams up with Tips Music for exclusive collaboration

MUMBAI: SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan, the popular singing reality show produced by First India Plus Entertainment, announced an exclusive partnership...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games