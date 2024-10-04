Vardaan Arora unveils 'Good Things' as the first track of his new four-track EP, infused with NYC Vibes!

MUMBAI: The vibrant spectrum of Indian pop music shines even brighter with the release of "Good Things," a fresh and uplifting single that hit the airwaves this August. The latest track from Vardaan Arora, a dynamic young talent hailing from the heart of India, brings a distinctive blend of catchy melodies and meaningful lyrics that resonate deeply with listeners.

Encapsulating the essence of Vardaan Arora's unique sound—a blend of infectious rhythms, heartfelt lyrics, and a fresh modern vibe with a touch of classic pop nostalgia. The single is now available across all major streaming platforms, offering a taste of what promises to be a transformative musical journey.

The track is more than just a musical release for Vardaan; it's a personal affirmation set to melody—a reminder to hold on to hope even when the future looks uncertain. After a series of light-hearted hits, Vardaan felt the need to release a single that merges upbeat production with deep emotional lyrics. With its uplifting lyrics and compelling composition, "Good Things" aims to resonate with listeners, offering them solace and inspiration in their own times of doubt. It encourages listeners to hold onto hope and recognize that enduring the darker days is not just necessary but an act of bravery. The track serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of maintaining hope.

"Good Things' is more than just a song; it's a message of unwavering positivity," Vardaan explains. "It's about trusting that better times are just around the corner, even when they feel out of reach. This song is very special to me, especially since it’s the first one I’ve released in almost a year. Now that I’m releasing music again, I feel motivated, and excited – which is something I’m grateful for.”

Coordinating with his long-time collaborator Ming, a producer and artist residing in Canada, geographical boundaries were not a barrier to his creativity. Despite the challenges of working remotely, including technical difficulties and time lags, the duo have successfully continued their creative partnership. The single has garnered attention for its optimistic message and intricate production, highlighting how digital collaboration can result in high-quality, emotionally resonant music.

"Good Things" sets the tone for the forthcoming four track EP, which Vardaan describes as a collection of songs that resonate deeply with his artistic vision and personal growth. Fans can look forward to the next single, scheduled for release in September, with the full EP expected to follow shortly thereafter. If all goes as planned, listeners will experience a series of releases that showcase Vardaan Arora’s evolution as an artist and his continued commitment to producing profoundly resonant music.

Vardaan Arora’s big break came with the release of his debut single "Feel Good Song”. His debut EP was "Heartbreak On The Dancefloor.” Vardaan has gained significant recognition across Spotify’s Viral 50 globally, and across notable music publications such as Billboard and Rolling Stone India. Arora currently has over 7 million Spotify streams under his belt.

Available on-Spotify , Apple Music , Itunes , Amazon Music and Youtube.