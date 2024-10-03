RadioandMusic
News |  03 Oct 2024 19:12 |  By RnMTeam

Explore Listing Opportunity | Experience the magic of live performances at antiSOCIAL!

Shalmali - This Is Me India Tour 2024

October 3, 2024

Time – 8:00 PM onwards

Line up – Shalmali Kholgade

antiSOCIAL, Mumbai

Booking Link - This is Me India Tour | Mumbai | Music Event in Mumbai (insider.in)

Brace yourself for an unforgettable night with the incredible Shalmali Kholgade as she brings her “This Is Me India Tour” to antiSOCIAL, Mumbai! With her extraordinary journey from Bollywood hits to her own independent music, her intimate live performance promises an evening filled with electrifying energy, and musical magic.

Dono En Route India Tour!

October 6, 2024

Time – 8:00 PM onwards

Line up –Karun x Nanku

antiSOCIAL, Mumbai

Booking Link - https://www.zomato.com/events/dono-en-route-mumbai-et50368

Get hyped up for Delhi’s favorite rap duo, Karun x Nanku, as they take over antiSOCIAL with their “Dono En Route” India tour! After a smashing debut tour across the country, these two are back to deliver their fan-favorite hits and fresh new tracks. Catch your favorites perform the hits, fan anthems, and fresh music from their new music catalogue.

Janpad Bijnor by Afsana Theatre | SOCIAL Theatre Festival

October 8, 2024

Time – 7:00 PM onward

Line up – Hawa tells the story of a newlywed bride, the talk of the town for strange reasons. Desperate to end the gossip, she finds a way—only time will tell if it works.

antiSOCIAL, Mumbai

In Fakko Ka Murga, the whole town fears Fakko's rooster, known for its dangerous peck. Fakko, unaware of the trouble her only companion would bring, faces unexpected distress.

Totaa Udd, Maina Udd follows the youngest daughter, sent to her sister's in-laws after her wedding. Too innocent to fully understand what she sees, hears, and feels, her reactions are naive, but her instincts remain sharp.

Booking Link - https://insider.in/janpad-bijnor-by-afsana-theatre-social-theatre-festival-antisocial-iehpl/event

Immerse yourself in the vivid tales of Janpad Bijnor as Afsana Theatre brings to life three short stories from the heart of Bijnor. A nostalgic storyteller takes you on a journey through his little village, revealing the intricate layers beneath the seemingly simple lives of its inhabitants.

Aditya Bhardwaj: One Night Only

October 10, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM onwards

Lineup: Aditya Bhardwaj

antiSOCIAL, Mumbai!

https://www.skillboxes.com/events/aditya-bhardwaj-one-night-only

Step into a world where music meets emotion with Aditya Bhardwaj, the rising star of Delhi’s indie pop scene. Known for his fresh sound, Aditya effortlessly fuses Western and Eastern influences to create a sonic experience like no other. This is more than just a gig – it’s a musical voyage that’s not to be missed!

antiSocial
