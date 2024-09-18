Experience an epic musical extravaganza at antiSOCIAL! Krunk presents Bass Camp Festival

MUMBAI: Immerse yourself in the ultimate bass music experience as antiSOCIAL teams up with Krunk for the Bass Camp Festival! Get ready to groove to pulsating beats, cutting-edge sound, and electrifying performances by top international and homegrown artists on 20th and 21st September.
20th September kicks off with the Rinse FM 30th Anniversary, featuring:
Mia Koden (UK)
Itoa (UK)
MC Chunky (UK)
Kiss Nuka
Rasa
On 21st September, we have:
Coco Bryce (NL)
Stones Taro (JP)
Chunky (Live) (UK)
EZ Riser
Drum Ani Bass
antiSOCIAL, Mumbai
September 20 & 21, 2024
Time- 8:00 PM onwards
Booking Link - https://www.skillboxes.com/events/bass-camp-2024-Mumbai
New World Tour
Are you ready for an adrenaline-pumping night as three incredible bands take you on a wild ride through electrifying beats, mind-blowing rhythms, and genre-smashing performances!
Line-Up:
Corner Café Chronicles
Dive into Corner Café Chronicles’ electrifying fusion of rock, electro, and art for an exhilarating ride that’s been igniting stages since 2017!
LOTUS
Feel the boundary-pushing sound, blending rock, prog, post-rock, and electronic music into a mesmerizing musical adventure!
Lazy Pockets
Get swept up in Lazy Pockets’ unique mix of Indian classical, jazz, funk, and pop, led by the captivating Mousumi Datta for a soulful performance that hooks you from the start!
antiSOCIAL, Mumbai
September 26, 2024
Time- 8:00 PM onwards
Booking Link - https://insider.in/new-world-order-170-ft-corner-caf-chronicles-lotus-la...
