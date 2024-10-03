RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Oct 2024 17:37 |  By RnMTeam

SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan teams up with Tips Music for exclusive collaboration

MUMBAI: SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan, the popular singing reality show produced by First India Plus Entertainment, announced an exclusive partnership with renowned music label TIPS Music Limited. This collaboration will see the contestants of SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan perform iconic songs from the vast TIPS Music library during the highly anticipated elimination round and grand finale.

SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan, under the leadership of Pawan Arora, CEO and Managing Editor of First India Plus Entertainment, has been captivating audiences across 12 zones in Rajasthan, each representing distinct cultural identities. The show's unique format, judged by industry powerhouse Raja Hasan, Shraddha Pandit, and Swaroop Khan, with Manmeet Singh as the charismatic host, has been discovering exceptional singing talent across the state.

The show's impact extends beyond competition, says Pawan Arora, CEO and Managing Editor at First India Plus Entertainment, “SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan is a platform to discover and nurture the extraordinary talent Rajasthan possesses. This collaboration with Tips Music elevates the competition to a new level, allowing contestants to showcase their skills against the backdrop of legendary music.”

The collaboration with TIPS Music for the crucial rumination round and the much-anticipated finale in October adds a new dimension to the competition. Contestants will showcase their versatility by performing songs from TIPS Music's vast repertoire, spanning various genres and eras of Indian music.

Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Music Limited, said "The collaboration with SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan aligns with our vision. We are eager to witness how these gifted performers from Rajasthan breathe new life into our diverse song catalogue. We aim to encourage the depth of talent in the region and elevate emerging artists on a national stage. This fusion of Rajasthan's rich musical heritage with TIPS' iconic songs will create an unforgettable experience for contestants and audiences."

This collaboration between SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan and TIPS Music not only elevates the competition but also creates a bridge between regional talent and national recognition, setting new benchmarks in the world of music reality shows.

Tags
Tips Music SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan
Related news
 | 27 Jul 2024

Tips Music goes short and sweet: Iconic music meets fresh talent in new short film series

MUMBAI: Get ready for a dose of nostalgia with a fresh, modern twist as Tips Industries Ltd., a leading player in the music and entertainment industry, announces an exclusive series of short films that offer a platform for emerging talent and creative storytelling.

read more
 | 28 Dec 2023

Tips Music proudly unveils the rhythmic magic of 'Latka,' a mesmerizing recreation featuring the sensational duo Zaara Yesmin and Siddharth Nigam

MUMBAI : Transport yourself on a nostalgic musical journey with the captivating vocals of Amit Mishra and Shilpa Surroch, skilfully composed by The Real Emotions and lyrically brought to life by Ubaid Taj.

read more
 | 16 Jan 2023

Kesariya Balam - Mame Khan's new song is a Love Ballad!

Rajasthani music has always given the feeling of grandeur, soulfulness and a legacy of musical heritage. 'Kesariya Balam' is an iconic folk song sung by various singers across generations with their unique sense of style.

read more
 | 30 May 2022

Tips Music presents "Hum Hi Hum The" ft. Aashim Gulati, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor & Bandish

MUMBAI: When you need a moment to sit with your feelings, allow Tips Music’s new track "Hum hi Hum The" to help you process your emotions. It doesn't fail to make us think about how quickly life passes by while reminding us to appreciate every moment—even during the hard times.

read more
 | 06 Jan 2022

Tips Bhojpuri song Tumsa Koi pyara Crosses 50+ Million views on YouTube goes viral globally

MUMBAI: Tips Bhojpuri, the music label from the house of Tips Music, has been receiving love from audiences for promoting regional music. Over the past few months, Tips Music has released a number of songs under its banner.

read more

RnM Biz

IPRS at 55: Bridging Cultures through Soundscapes of India

MUMBAI: IPRS, Indian Performing Rights Society, hosted a one of its kind landmark event aimed at read more

Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a stread more

DataMind Audio’s combobulator style-transfer plug-in now available to all

MUMBAI: UK-based audio software company DataMind Audio is launching its flagship plugin, The Combread more

A Tribute to Hindi Cinema & Music: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group Launches an OTT Bouquet

MUMBAI: Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today announced the launch of a ground breaking bouread more

Swastik appoints Jitendra Joshi as Head of Digital Monetisation and Brand Partnerships and Smita Roy as Head – Digital Operations

MUMBAI: Swastik announces the expansion of its digital leadership team with the appointment of Jiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Explore Listing Opportunity | Experience the magic of live performances at antiSOCIAL!

Experience the magic of live performances at antiSOCIAL!Shalmali - This Is Me India Tour 2024October 3, 2024Time – 8:00 PM onwardsLine up – Shalmali...read more

2
Gurdas Maan unveils all songs from his new album Sound of Soil!

MUMBAI: The legendary Gurdas Maan, a name synonymous with the very soul of Punjabi music, has unveiled his latest album, Sound of Soil, consisting of...read more

3
SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan teams up with Tips Music for exclusive collaboration

MUMBAI: SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan, the popular singing reality show produced by First India Plus Entertainment, announced an exclusive partnership...read more

4
Celebrate Navratri with city’s best dandiya bash at Phoenix Mall of Asia this Weekend

MUMBAI: Phoenix Mall of Asia is all set to light up the festive season this year by offering an unparalleled experience of the Navratri energy with...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games