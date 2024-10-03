SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan teams up with Tips Music for exclusive collaboration

MUMBAI: SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan, the popular singing reality show produced by First India Plus Entertainment, announced an exclusive partnership with renowned music label TIPS Music Limited. This collaboration will see the contestants of SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan perform iconic songs from the vast TIPS Music library during the highly anticipated elimination round and grand finale.

SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan, under the leadership of Pawan Arora, CEO and Managing Editor of First India Plus Entertainment, has been captivating audiences across 12 zones in Rajasthan, each representing distinct cultural identities. The show's unique format, judged by industry powerhouse Raja Hasan, Shraddha Pandit, and Swaroop Khan, with Manmeet Singh as the charismatic host, has been discovering exceptional singing talent across the state.

The show's impact extends beyond competition, says Pawan Arora, CEO and Managing Editor at First India Plus Entertainment, “SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan is a platform to discover and nurture the extraordinary talent Rajasthan possesses. This collaboration with Tips Music elevates the competition to a new level, allowing contestants to showcase their skills against the backdrop of legendary music.”

The collaboration with TIPS Music for the crucial rumination round and the much-anticipated finale in October adds a new dimension to the competition. Contestants will showcase their versatility by performing songs from TIPS Music's vast repertoire, spanning various genres and eras of Indian music.

Kumar Taurani, Managing Director of Tips Music Limited, said "The collaboration with SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan aligns with our vision. We are eager to witness how these gifted performers from Rajasthan breathe new life into our diverse song catalogue. We aim to encourage the depth of talent in the region and elevate emerging artists on a national stage. This fusion of Rajasthan's rich musical heritage with TIPS' iconic songs will create an unforgettable experience for contestants and audiences."

This collaboration between SuperSinger Plus Rajasthan and TIPS Music not only elevates the competition but also creates a bridge between regional talent and national recognition, setting new benchmarks in the world of music reality shows.