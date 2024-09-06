Xiaomi India onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador: A magical reunion for a smarter tomorrow

MUMBAI: Xiaomi India, a global technology brand renowned for its innovation, today announced a strategic partnership with the iconic global actress Katrina Kaif. Kaif will serve as the brand ambassador for Xiaomi's diverse range of Smartphones, TVs, and Tablets. As Xiaomi celebrates a decade of excellence in India, this announcement stands as a testament to Xiaomi's unwavering commitment of innovation for everyone, and it encapsulates the essence of Katrina's global appeal and charismatic beauty perfectly.

Katrina Kaif, a celebrated actress in the Indian film industry and a global icon, embodies the spirit of innovation, style, and excellence that Xiaomi strives to embody. Her immense popularity and influence resonate deeply with the brand's growing customer base. With Katrina as its brand ambassador, Xiaomi further aims to strengthen its connection with consumers and reinforce its position as a preferred choice for aspirational Indians seeking cutting-edge technology.

In the wake of the exciting announcement, Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India, commented, “As we commemorate a decade of innovation in India, welcoming Katrina Kaif back to the Xiaomi family feels like the perfect way to celebrate. Her grace, widespread appeal, and deep resonance with our audience makes her an ideal ambassador for our next chapter. Both Xiaomi and Katrina have a unique ability to connect with millions of people in an endearing manner. Together, we'll continue to create magic with this association and bring innovative technology to everyone."

Sharing her excitement on coming on board as Xiaomi's new face, actor Katrina Kaif said, “I am thrilled to be back with Xiaomi, especially at this exciting juncture when the brand is celebrating a decade of bringing magic to people’s lives. Xiaomi is a household name in India and their commitment to innovation is something I deeply admire. It feels great to be part of a brand that is constantly evolving and contribute to its iconic legacy. I look forward to represent Xiaomi, a brand that is loved by people across the country and excited to further engage my fans in the innovative world of Xiaomi."

Prateik Das, Associate Director, Marketing Partnerships and Alliances, Xiaomi India further added, "We're thrilled to announce this exciting collaboration between Xiaomi India and Katrina Kaif. This partnership brings together two iconic brands that resonate deeply with Indian audiences. We believe that Katrina's charisma and Xiaomi's innovative technology will create a powerful synergy that will inspire and delight audiences of all ages."

Xiaomi India has cemented its place in households across the country as the most loved and trusted technology brand. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has established herself as an icon and symbol of elegance. Together, they promise to bring a new level of excitement to the festive season with a captivating campaign that will kick off this enduring partnership.

As Xiaomi and Katrina Kaif collaborate to redefine the Xiaomi brand experience, they aim to become the preferred choice for tech enthusiasts and a symbol of the perfect blend of technology and Bollywood glamour.