| 13 May 2024
Anara Publishing Leading the Way in India's Music Scene
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

MUMBAI: Anara Publishing continues to make waves in the Indian music scene, building on their initial foray into the market back in 2017. Their recent achievements in early 2024 showcase their unwavering momentum, with a string of successful signings, sync placements, and exciting opportunities for their artists.

Expanding their reach across new regions and genres, Anara has been actively bolstering their roster with diverse talents. Among their recent additions are rising Tamil artist Amrit Ramnath, the versatile pop songstress Zoya with roots in India and California, and the soulful Mumbai-based singer/songwriter Ishaan Nigam. Noteworthy signings in April include the talented producer and artist Rishi Thakker, also known as Dropped Out, and the dynamic rap artist from Meghalaya, Rebel.

In addition to nurturing their talented pool of artists, Anara has been making significant strides in the sync and OST space. Amrit Ramnath's track "Manase" found its way into Bejoy Nambiar’s latest film "Dange/Por," marking yet another successful sync placement for Anara's roster. Their ongoing collaborations with industry giants like Apple, Netflix, and Sony Entertainment Television underscore their commitment to championing artists in the music publishing realm.

Deepa Seshadri, instrumental in shaping Anara's presence in the film and TV industry, emphasizes the importance of adapting to the evolving landscape of music-making in India. Their hybrid approach, blending existing library tracks with custom compositions, has proven effective in catering to diverse project needs and forging meaningful partnerships with production houses and directors.

Beyond sync licensing, Anara remains dedicated to fostering artist development and exploration of new markets. Their recent songwriting camp, held in collaboration with renowned label and publisher Erased Tapes, exemplifies their commitment to nurturing creative talent and forging strategic alliances within the industry.

Co-founder Deborah Smith underscores the company's ethos of continual improvement and innovation. Initiatives like "My Music Publishing Zone," an online rights administration platform developed in-house, reflect Anara's dedication to empowering songwriters and streamlining internal processes for enhanced efficiency.

As they continue to evolve and innovate, Anara Publishing remains at the forefront of India's burgeoning music publishing landscape, poised for even greater achievements in the years to come.

