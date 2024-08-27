RadioandMusic
RNM
| 27 Aug 2024
music
News
Swastik Productions uneils India's first AI-generated devotional song video 'Achyutam Keshavam'
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Swastik Productions | Siddharth Kumar Tewary | music | Songs |

MUMBAI: Swastik Productions, renowned for its mythological and spiritual television productions has announced the launch of its first devotional song, 'Achyutam Keshavam,' sung by Harshit Saxena. Released on Swastik’s YouTube channel, which has around 4.62 million subscribers, the song celebrates the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Through a diverse array of content, including stories, music, on-ground events, and docu-based storytelling focused on ancient wisdom and spiritual experiences, Swastik Productions is set to redefine the spiritual landscape. In line with its commitment to bringing together the entire spectrum of spiritual content under one roof, Swastik Productions will harness the full potential of its extensive social media presence, engaging with our extended online family across platforms like YouTube, Facebook, X and Instagram. This initiative is designed to cater to two distinct audience segments: a dedicated base of viewers focused on devotional content and a new generation eager to explore and understand India’s spiritual heritage.

“Our goal is step into a transformative world where authentic stories and melodies breathe life into AI Crafted Characters, and emotion drive the narrative. With this we strive to capture the true essence of spirituality for New India and our Global Family” said Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Founder and Chief Creative of Swastik Productions. “With our expertise, we will guide our audiences towards the profound teachings and divinity of ancient Indian history. As we harness new technology to touch hearts and inspire a wider community and tell the stories of our past to our new tomorrows. All while keeping the human element and relevance of our stories at the core of our telling.”

“One of the first offerings in this new chapter is the release of the devotional bhajan “Achyutam Keshavam” on our YouTube channel, Swastik Productions, paired with cutting-edge AI visuals, this presentation promises to elevate the spiritual experience as it beckons the future of storytelling. Swastik is known not just for telling poignant stories seeped in Indian history and culture but also for constantly innovating and experimenting with cutting edge VFX. And the video launch of this song is the first step in this direction.”

The song produced under the banner Swastik will also be available on all major audio platforms. As the brand aims to build a closer relationship with its audience by robustly using social media and creating an interactive and immersive spiritual direct to consumer experiences.

This initiative underscores Swastik Productions' commitment to preserving and promoting spiritual content, while also making it accessible and relevant to today’s generation. By offering a platform that spans the entire spectrum of spirituality, Swastik Productions is set to become the go-to destination for those seeking spiritual content that is both educational and engaging.

related stories
 |  21 Aug 2024

OnePlus unveils OnePlus Buds Pro 3, its best ever audio experience

MUMBAI: OnePlus, a leading technology brand, has today launched its best-ever audio experience, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

 |  21 Aug 2024

IPRS Celebrates 55 Years with 'Soundscapes of India – Gateway to the World' - Connecting Indian Music with Global Opportunities

MUMBAI: On the occasion of its 55th Anniversary, The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.

 |  21 Aug 2024

MIB invites agencies to FM Radio Phase-III e-auction proposals

MUMBAI: On behalf of the President of India, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has announced an invitation for proposals to select an agency for conducting the e-auction of private FM channels as part of FM Radio Phase-III.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2024 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group