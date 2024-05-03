RadioandMusic
RNM
| 03 May 2024
music
News
Universal Music Group and TikTok strike new licensing deal, restoring artists' songs to the platform
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

Tags:
Music Services | Universal Music Group | TikTok | Youtube | Spotify |

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, marking the end of a standoff that began when the social media platform started removing Universal's content due to an expired deal in January.

The disagreement centered around royalty payments to artists and songwriters, as well as concerns over AI usage and user safety.TikTok's importance as a marketing and promotional tool in the music industry cannot be overstated.

According to Midia Research, it's the primary platform for 16- to 19-year-olds in the U.S. to discover new music, surpassing even YouTube and major streaming services like Spotify.Tatiana Cirisano, Senior Music Industry Analyst at Midia, highlights TikTok's influence, stating that roughly a quarter of U.S. consumers now listen to songs they first encountered on the platform.

This renewed agreement between Universal Music Group and TikTok is a significant development for both parties and underscores the platform's continuing role in shaping music consumption trends.

related stories
 |  03 May 2024

Universal Music Group reports strong Q1 earnings boosted by Taylor Swift's success

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG) delivered impressive first-quarter earnings that surpassed expectations, driven by the phenomenal success of superstar Taylor Swift.

 |  30 Apr 2024

A deep dive into Vianet Media that identifies new talent, supports growth, and creates content that resonates with all age groups

MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, is a leading Indian devotional and regional music company that has grown to encompass over 25 recording labels under its extensive content umbrella.

 |  30 Apr 2024

Google's 'Hum to Search' feature debuts on YouTube Music, outpacing Apple's Shazam

MUMBAI: Google initiated testing of the 'hum to search' feature in late 2023 on its YouTube Music app, leveraging advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to swiftly and accurately identify songs with just a few seconds of humming.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2024 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group