Universal Music Group and TikTok strike new licensing deal, restoring artists' songs to the platform

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, marking the end of a standoff that began when the social media platform started removing Universal's content due to an expired deal in January.

The disagreement centered around royalty payments to artists and songwriters, as well as concerns over AI usage and user safety.TikTok's importance as a marketing and promotional tool in the music industry cannot be overstated.

According to Midia Research, it's the primary platform for 16- to 19-year-olds in the U.S. to discover new music, surpassing even YouTube and major streaming services like Spotify.Tatiana Cirisano, Senior Music Industry Analyst at Midia, highlights TikTok's influence, stating that roughly a quarter of U.S. consumers now listen to songs they first encountered on the platform.

This renewed agreement between Universal Music Group and TikTok is a significant development for both parties and underscores the platform's continuing role in shaping music consumption trends.