Universal Music Group reports strong Q1 earnings boosted by Taylor Swift's success
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG) delivered impressive first-quarter earnings that surpassed expectations, driven by the phenomenal success of superstar Taylor Swift.

UMG, recognized as the world's largest music label, reported adjusted core earnings (Ebitda) of 591 million euros (632.6 million dollor), marking a 15.9 percent increase compared to the previous year. This figure exceeded the 567 million euros anticipated by analysts, according to a Visible Alpha consensus shared by the company.

Taylor Swift's extraordinary achievements significantly contributed to UMG's stellar performance, with royalties from streaming, album sales, and concert tickets bolstering earnings. Swift's Eras Tour, spanning 152 shows across five continents, raked in over 1 billion dollor in ticket sales, solidifying its status as the highest-grossing concert tour globally.

Additionally, her latest album, released in April, continues to dominate the charts.Among other top sellers in the quarter mentioned by UMG were Noah Kahan, Morgan Wallen, Ariana Grande, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Earlier on the same day, UMG and TikTok announced a new licensing agreement, signaling the restoration of the label's songs and artists to the social media platform. While management did not disclose specific compensation figures, they emphasized that the deal addresses concerns regarding artists' pay and AI-related issues, such as misappropriation of artists' identities.

Prior to the agreement, UMG derived approximately 1 percent of its global revenue from its collaboration with the short-video app. Chief Digital Officer Michael Nash highlighted additional economic benefits beyond revenue, including e-commerce, ad credits, and data marketing programs, underscoring the multifaceted nature of the platform relationship with TikTok.Sales for the quarter surged by 7.9 percent in constant currency terms, reaching 2.59 billion euros, fueled by growth across all of UMG's business segments.

Universal Music Group and TikTok strike new licensing deal, restoring artists' songs to the platform

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, marking the end of a standoff that began when the social media platform started removing Universal's content due to an expired deal in January.

A deep dive into Vianet Media that identifies new talent, supports growth, and creates content that resonates with all age groups

MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, is a leading Indian devotional and regional music company that has grown to encompass over 25 recording labels under its extensive content umbrella.

Google's 'Hum to Search' feature debuts on YouTube Music, outpacing Apple's Shazam

MUMBAI: Google initiated testing of the 'hum to search' feature in late 2023 on its YouTube Music app, leveraging advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to swiftly and accurately identify songs with just a few seconds of humming.

