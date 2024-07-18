Ultra Music forays into Regional Music with Rajasthani and Bhojpuri Music Channels

MUMBAI: Ultra Music, a division of Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd has launched two new regional YouTube music channels Ultra Music Bhojpuri and Ultra Music Rajasthani. Ultra Media & Entertainment is an Indian entertainment conglomerate which has been a pioneer in content production, acquisition, distribution, and syndication of Indian and international content for over 40 years. The newly launched YouTube channels are meticulously crafted to cater to India's discerning music enthusiasts, appealing to both purists and casual listeners of specific languages. The carefully curated content offers a diverse array of songs and music across various genres, showcasing the rich musical and cultural heritage of their respective states

Currently, each channel streams more than 25 songs suitable for all occasions, with an annual target of releasing over 100 songs per channel. The Bhojpuri Channel alone releases an average of 3 new songs every week, featuring an eclectic mix of tunes in Bhojpuri, Awadhi, and Magadhi languages. The genres range from Romantic, Orchestra, Vagdi, Jhumar, Lokgeet, Devigeet, and Ghazals, performed by prominent singers like Pradip Ihabadi, Anamika Singh, Mamta Maurya, Chintu Sagar, Nisha Pandey, Anju Updhayay and many more.

For the upcoming festive season, Ultra Music will be streaming a variety of seasonal and topical songs to celebrate various festivals and occasions, including Vivah Gari Geet, Sohar Geet, Chhath Puja, Parampara Lokgeet, Bhajans, and many more. Ultra Music Bhojpuri will stream a wide array of both traditional and modern music, covering folktales, weddings, romance, festivals, comedy, and more. Meanwhile, Ultra Music Rajasthani will be a one-stop destination for the vibrant melodies of Rajasthan, featuring engaging folk tunes, Marwari Geet, wedding songs, and other genres.

Ultra Rajasthani offers an ensemble of infectious songs shot in scenic, colourful locations. “Mharo Rasiyo”, an exclusive music album of 5 songs on wedding seasons was a huge hit with the viewers. Ultra Music Rajasthani recently unveiled another folk song titled ‘Mithoda Mehmaan’. This rendition beautifully preserves the rich cultural heritage by blending traditional folk melodies with modern lyrics and music under Ultra Music Fusions. Since its release, 'Mithoda Mehmaan' has garnered considerable attention, captivating audiences with its authentic sound and deep cultural roots. The song's intricate melodies and heartfelt lyrics appeal to both folk music enthusiasts and new listeners, establishing a connection that resonates profoundly.

Rajat Agrawal, Director & Syndication Head of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group added “It gives us immense pleasure to add 2 more platforms to our bouquet. Since our inception, it has always been our endeavour to provide tailor-made customized content solutions to our viewers. Our music team has conducted profound research before zooming down to roll out the music channels in these languages. All these 3 languages will gain tremendous traction from music lovers all over the world. Going ahead we will be launching more music channels in many other Indian languages too.”

Ultra Media & Entertainment Group has 89 YouTube Channels across various languages & genres ranging across Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Comedy, Cookery, kids-centric, Devotional, Superhero & many more. They enjoy a total of more than 20 Crore subscribers & followers across their popular social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook & Instagram amongst others from India & Worldwide.

About Ultra Media & Entertainment Private Ltd (Est. 1982): A professionally managed Indian Entertainment Conglomerate pioneering in the Content Production, Acquisition, Distribution & Syndication of Indian & International content globally. They have been providing end-to-end solutions in various languages & formats to the Film & Television Industry worldwide for the past 40 years. For further information please visit: www.ultraindia.com .