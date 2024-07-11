YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allows users to create custom radio stations using personalized prompts. According to 9to5Google, a Reddit user named ‘kater_pro’ discovered this feature, which is currently in a limited testing phase. This AI tool enables users to generate custom radio stations by describing the music they want to hear, making it easier to find specific songs or artists without manually typing track names. Screenshots shared by the Reddit user illustrate how this AI feature will function within YouTube Music. Once rolled out to all users, an “Ask for music any way you like” card will appear in the app's home feed. This card will lead to a chat interface, where users can either type their requests or use voice commands to specify their desired music. The AI will then create a playlist titled based on the user's description of the radio station, complete with a short description of the chosen music. At the bottom of the interface, prompt suggestions for other music genres will also be displayed. The newly created radio station will be named after the custom prompt entered by the user and will feature a label reading ‘Created for you’ along with a brief description.