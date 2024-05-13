Singer Veena Bhatia collaborates with esteemed lyricist and music composer Prashant Ingole for single 'Dil Titli'

MUMBAI: The indie music scene is about to witness an electrifying collaboration as the versatile Veena Bhatia joins forces with the renowned lyricist and music composer Prashant Ingole for their single, "Dil Titli."
Veena Bhatia, already a sensation, has captivated audiences with her soulful renditions in hits like 'Ishq Nachunda' and 'Baarish Mein Bheegne.' She's even graced the silver screen with her melodious voice in two film songs alongside the esteemed Shabbir Ahmad. The anticipation for her upcoming release 'Bavre Naina' in collaboration with the legendary Asha Bhosle Ji is palpable, promising to be yet another milestone in her illustrious career.
Talking about Dil Titli, Veena Bhatia says:- Working with Prashant has been an incredibly enriching experience. His passion for music is palpable, and it reflects in every note of 'Dil Titli.' I am confident that this collaboration will touch the hearts of listeners around the world.
Talking about the song, Prashant says:- I always love to support pioneers and fighters. I am happy to be a part of Veena Ji's dream of being a singer and she is an inspiration for all those who dreamt to be something but haven't begun yet.
Teaming up with Veena is none other than Prashant Ingole, a name synonymous with musical brilliance. Ingole's repertoire boasts remarkable projects including the unforgettable 'Bajirao Mastani' and the much-acclaimed '83,' among others. His ability to weave magic with words and melody has earned him widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan following.
"Dil Titli" promises to be a fusion of musical genius and lyrical prowess, showcasing the raw talent and creative synergy between Veena Bhatia and Prashant Ingole. As anticipation builds for its release, fans are eagerly awaiting to embark on a musical journey that is bound to leave an indelible mark on their hearts.
Stay tuned as Veena Bhatia and Prashant Ingole prepare to unveil "Dil Titli," a testament to the power of collaboration and the magic of music.
About Veena Bhatia:
Veena Bhatia is a multifaceted artist hailing from Indore, India, known for her enchanting vocals and dynamic stage presence. With a string of successful singles and film collaborations under her belt, Veena continues to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the realm of music.
