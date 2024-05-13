Hungama's Heftyverse and Bhamla Foundation join forces for a greener tomorrow; Introduces a pioneering initiative, ‘Ecotainment’

MUMBAI: Heftyverse, an innovative Metaverse initiative by Hungama Digital Media, joins hands with Bhamla Foundation to introduce Ecotainment, a groundbreaking sustainability initiative within the Heftyverse universe. This collaboration marks a significant step towards merging entertainment with environmental conservation, reinforcing our commitment to creating a greener, more sustainable future.
The ‘Ecotainment’ initiative is a pioneering project by Hungama within the Heftyverse platform, where users can participate in environmental conservation efforts while enjoying immersive entertainment experiences. The initiative revolves around the concept of "Digital Trees," wherein real trees are planted for users who purchase tickets for events presented by or partnered with Hungama. Each real-world tree sprouts a digital twin within the Heftyverse, allowing users to adopt, nurture, and interact with their virtual saplings in a vibrant digital ecosystem.
Expressing his excitement about the pioneering initiative, Neeraj Roy, Founder and MD, Hungama Digital Media, said, “At Hungama, we believe in the power of entertainment to inspire positive change. With Ecotainment, we're taking this belief to the next level by seamlessly integrating environmental sustainability into our platform. It's not just about entertaining our users; it's about empowering them to make a tangible difference in the world. Teaming up with Bhamla Foundation for this pioneering initiative marks a significant milestone for Heftyverse and Hungama Digital Entertainment.”
Asif Bhamla, Founder, Bhamla Foundation, said, “We are delighted to join hands with Hungama’s Heftyverse for the Ecotainment initiative. By combining entertainment with environmental consciousness, we can reach and engage millions of people in the fight against climate change. Together, we can make a real impact and create a healthier planet for future generations.”
With the launch of Ecotainment, Hungama’s Heftyverse aims to inspire millions of users to become active participants in environmental conservation. For more information about Ecotainment and how to get involved, please visit Heftyverse.
