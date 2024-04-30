A deep dive into Vianet Media that identifies new talent, supports growth, and creates content that resonates with all age groups

MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, is a leading Indian devotional and regional music company that has grown to encompass over 25 recording labels under its extensive content umbrella. Ambey, one of the oldest devotional music labels under Vianet, was launched in 2002 during the era of CDs and cassette tapes. Now, two decades later, with the involvement of the younger generation through Mr. Utsav Aggarwal, the company continues to thrive, adapting its content to resonate with today's digital audience.

Vianet Media, under Utsav Aggarwal's leadership, has pioneered the introduction of LoFi Bhajans, a genre that is making waves across all platforms. A prime example is "Bajrang Baan - Lofi," which has achieved over 20 million streams on Spotify and more than 50 million views on YouTube. I remember the day I sat down with my music recordist and discussed the concept of LoFi. It was while Rasraj ji Maharaj was singing in the studio that I was struck by the incredible depth in his voice. We conducted thorough research and transformed the traditional bhajan into a LoFi version, using Rasraj ji's vocals to create a sound that appeals to today's youth.

After releasing the track, we patiently watched its growth. Within a few months, it was trending on Instagram reels, capturing the attention of a diverse audience. The success of "Bajrang Baan - Lofi" is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. From the audio department to the digital team, everyone played a crucial role in achieving these milestones.

For over 20 years, our company's policy has been to identify new talent, support their growth, and create content that resonates with all age groups. The success of "Bajrang Baan - Lofi" has brought Rasraj ji Maharaj recognition from around the world. Even Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) reached out to him for a podcast, Renown actors like Akshay Kumar and cricketers like Suresh Raina, Krunal Pandya have been impressed by the unique charm of LoFi Bhajans.

Patience is the first rule of success, and our journey with "Bajrang Baan - Lofi" underscores the importance of perseverance and adaptability. As we continue to explore new musical horizons, we remain committed to our mission of bringing meaningful devotional music to audiences everywhere.