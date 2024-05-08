RadioandMusic
Google Preparing Gemini AI Extension for YouTube Music Integration: What users need to know
Tags:
Music Services | Google | Youtube | Gemini Studios | Chrome |

MUMBAI: Google is gearing up to introduce a Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) extension for YouTube Music, as revealed by Android Authority. Although currently listed on the 'Extension' page and not yet active within Gemini, the integration promises to enhance the YouTube Music experience.

Once enabled, the Gemini AI extension will tap into users' YouTube Music accounts, accessing playlists, playback history, and preferences. This integration will enable users to seamlessly play, search, and discover their favorite songs, artists, playlists, and more.

Upon activation, Gemini search results will incorporate data from YouTube, redirecting users to the YouTube Music app on their devices. If the app is unavailable, Gemini will play music directly from the web version of YouTube Music.

In related news, Google has also introduced Gemini integration into the desktop version of Chrome browser. Users can now access the AI-chatbot directly from the Chrome address bar by typing the "@" symbol. This update enhances the browsing experience, offering users convenient access to Gemini's features with a simple keystroke.

