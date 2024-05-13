It’s Official! ‘Dekhha Tenu’ song glimpse from 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' trailer Sparks Excitement For the full release soon

MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated releases of the month, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is a partnership of love and dreams starring Rajkummar Rao alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Promising to offer a compelling narrative coupled with stellar performances, the film's trailer has finally been unveiled, leaving audiences super thrilled.
However, apart from its intriguing plot, one element that has got everyone’s attention in the trailer is the ‘Dekhha Tenu’ song, which incorporates the popular verse ‘Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve’ from the song ‘Say 'Shava Shava’ featured in the blockbuster ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.
Featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the two actors can be seen sharing a sparkling chemistry with the song playing in the background, making it an exciting reveal for the audiences. The revival of this beautiful verse as a complete romantic song is a delightful surprise for all Bollywood fans eagerly awaiting its release.
Check it out here:
Directed by Sharan Sharma, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is set to hit theatres on May 31.
MUMBAI: Anara Publishing continues to make waves in the Indian music scene, building on their iniread more
MUMBAI: Google is gearing up to introduce a Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) extension for Youread more
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG) delivered impressive first-quarter earnings that surpassed exread more
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, marking the enread more
MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr.read more
MUMBAI: Heftyverse, an innovative Metaverse initiative by Hungama Digital Media, joins hands with Bhamla Foundation to introduce Ecotainment, a...read more
MUMBAI: The indie music scene is about to witness an electrifying collaboration as the versatile Veena Bhatia joins forces with the renowned lyricist...read more
MUMBAI: India International Centre hosted an evening of spoken words and live music by acclaimed interdisciplinary artist and actor Sujoy Prasad...read more
MUMBAI: Following the release of their latest song "Just Getting Started," Sons of Silver recently engaged in an intimate conversation with music...read more
MUMBAI: Following the resounding success of their previous hits such as "Rang Saari" and "Saawre Aijiyho," the dynamic mother-son duo, Kavita Seth...read more