It’s Official! ‘Dekhha Tenu’ song glimpse from 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' trailer Sparks Excitement For the full release soon

MUMBAI: One of the most anticipated releases of the month, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is a partnership of love and dreams starring Rajkummar Rao alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Promising to offer a compelling narrative coupled with stellar performances, the film's trailer has finally been unveiled, leaving audiences super thrilled.

However, apart from its intriguing plot, one element that has got everyone’s attention in the trailer is the ‘Dekhha Tenu’ song, which incorporates the popular verse ‘Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve’ from the song ‘Say 'Shava Shava’ featured in the blockbuster ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

Featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the two actors can be seen sharing a sparkling chemistry with the song playing in the background, making it an exciting reveal for the audiences. The revival of this beautiful verse as a complete romantic song is a delightful surprise for all Bollywood fans eagerly awaiting its release.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is set to hit theatres on May 31.