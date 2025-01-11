RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jan 2025 12:51 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Tricksingh and Sezonthebeat: Bringing authenticity to Red Bull 64 Bars

MUMBAI: For artists like Tricksingh, music is more than just sound, it’s a form of storytelling, a way to express identity, and a bridge between cultures. His latest release with Sezonthebeat for Red Bull 64 Bars showcases his commitment to authenticity, a value that’s shaped his journey from the start.

Raised on a mix of traditional Indian music and Western hip-hop, Tricksingh’s influences are as diverse as his sound. Yet, what stands out most about him is his ability to remain true to himself, no matter where those influences take him.

“I’ve been listening to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan since I was a kid, but I’ve also consumed a lot of Western music. What I’ve learned is that no matter how much you’re inspired by others, your identity is your own. There’s only one you. In any collaboration, I try to stay as authentically me as I can be,” he says.

The Red Bull 64 Bars platform is renowned for showcasing lyrical prowess. For Tricksingh, it was an opportunity to make a lasting impression and share his story with a wider audience.

“My approach to this track was simple, if someone hasn’t discovered my music yet, how can I show them everything I do in two minutes? That’s why there’s a beat switch in the song. I’ve got rap, singing, and storytelling all in one track. It’s my way of introducing myself and telling people what I represent.”

The track reflects his versatility, combining sharp lyrical flows with melodic elements. It’s a bold move, but one that speaks to his artistic vision.

“I’m more than just a rapper. I’m an artist with a vision, and I like to execute that vision from start to finish. This song was my way of showing that.”

The track’s success is also a testament to the creative synergy between Tricksingh and producer Sezonthebeat. The two clicked immediately, making the collaboration feel effortless.

“It was very natural. Sez understood what I wanted to do from the start. We didn’t have to overthink it — everything just fell into place.”

Their chemistry is undeniable, and it’s clear that this partnership is far from over.

“Sez is a brother. He’s a great producer and a G. You can definitely expect us to cook up more fire in the future.”

Tricksingh’s rise in the music scene has been marked by significant achievements, but it hasn’t come without challenges. His journey has taken him from performing at NH7 Weekender as the first rapper from his city to touring internationally with artists like King and Bali Segu.

“Some of the biggest rewards for me have been being able to share my music with people across the world. I just got back from an Australia tour with King, and I’ve toured Southeast Asia with Bali Segu. It feels amazing to do what I love.”

However, landing a spot on Red Bull 64 Bars holds a special place in his heart.

“When I started my career, one of my bucket list items was to do Red Bull 64 Bars. So, to have them approach me now feels surreal. It’s something younger me would have dreamed of.”

As Tricksingh continues to build his presence in the music industry, he hopes his music inspires listeners to embrace their true selves.

“I want people to take away one message from this song — be who you are. There’s nothing cooler than being yourself. That’s what I stand for, and that’s what I want my music to represent.”

With a clear artistic vision and a growing global fan base, Tricksingh’s journey is just beginning. His collaboration with Sezonthebeat on Red Bull 64 Bars is a powerful reminder that authenticity is what truly sets an artist apart.

As he puts it: “The journey isn’t just about reaching the top. It’s about staying true to who you are along the way.”

