| 02 Apr 2025
WhatsApp introduces music feature for status updates
| 18 Jul 2018

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to add up to 15 seconds of music to their text, photo, or video status updates. This long-awaited addition, already available on Meta-owned platforms like Instagram and Facebook, is now accessible to WhatsApp users worldwide.

The feature can be found in the Updates section of WhatsApp, where users can enhance their stories with music that remains active for 24 hours. For photos, users can add up to 15 seconds of audio, while videos can feature up to 60 seconds of music from their favorite artists or albums.

WhatsApp has assured that its music library offers millions of songs to choose from, providing users with a wide range of options. Despite this new addition, WhatsApp Status remains end-to-end encrypted, ensuring privacy even from WhatsApp itself.

How to Add Music to Your WhatsApp Status

1. Open WhatsApp and go to the Updates tab.

2. Tap “Add Status” and choose a text, voice note, image, or video. You can also capture a new photo or video using the camera.

3. Click on the music icon at the top of the screen.

4. Select a song from the Popular in India list or use the search option to find specific music.

5. Tap “Done”, then press the green send icon to publish your status with music.

With this update, WhatsApp aims to enhance user expression and engagement, making status updates more dynamic and personalized.

 

