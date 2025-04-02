RadioandMusic
News |  02 Apr 2025 19:20 |  By RnMTeam

Shruti Haasan shares a glimpse of her rehearsals before Hyderabad concert

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan recently took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at her music rehearsals with her band. The actress-singer was all set to perform live in Hyderabad on 26th April. She gave a lil peek to fans and metioned is eager to see them soon and bring her electrifying performance to the stage.

In the video, Shruti can be seen passionately rehearsing with her band, immersed in the energy of the music. She also expressed gratitude towards her fellow musicians, calling them her "brothers in crime" and appreciating their shared dedication. Fans flooded the comments section with love, eagerly waiting for her performance.

Sharing the video, Shruti wrote:
"Here's a lil peek of what we do wish we could have done the show but we couldn't (NOT OUR FAULT)
But we can't wait to see you live. Soon soon your beautiful faces are all I want to see.
Thank you to my incredible musicians, to my brothers in crime, and to the few souls who have the same courage as this music resonates.
See you soon Hyderabad, you know you have my heart
PS - Excuse the last part profanity."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shruti has wrapped up shooting for Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Her international film The Eye is also making waves at international film festivals and was recently screened in India at the Wench Film Festival. The film is set for a 2025 release.

