Neha Kakkar vs. Concert Organisers: Melbourne show controversy escalates

MUMBAI: Days after facing backlash for arriving late at her Melbourne concert, singer Neha Kakkar is now at the center of a heated dispute with event organisers Beats Production, who have accused her of causing a Rs. 4.52 crore loss.

Organisers Blame Kakkar for Huge Financial Loss

Beats Production, responsible for Kakkar’s concerts in Sydney and Melbourne, has released a detailed expense report, claiming her alleged “unprofessionalism” led to them being banned from hosting events at the Margaret Court Arena.

In response to Kakkar’s allegations that she and her team were denied food, water, and accommodations, the organisers refuted the claims, stating that all necessary arrangements had been made. They also shared a video of the singer’s airport arrival, where she was greeted and escorted to her car.

During a Facebook Live session on March 28, Beats Production called Kakkar’s accusations baseless, stating:

“We are in big debt after the show. She should be the one paying us… it was a mistake having her on board.”

Neha Kakkar’s Side of the Story

On March 27, Kakkar took to Instagram with an emotional post, alleging that the organisers “ran away with her money.”

“They said I came three hours late, but did they even ask why? What happened to me and my band? I didn’t even tell the audience on stage because I didn’t want anyone to get harmed.”

Kakkar further claimed that she performed in Melbourne for free as the organisers failed to pay her and others involved in the event. She alleged that her team was not provided basic necessities, and it was her husband who arranged food for them.

She also blamed event mismanagement for the delays, saying that the sound check was held up for hours because the vendor refused to proceed due to non-payment. “We didn’t even know if the concert would happen because the organisers stopped answering my manager’s calls,” she wrote.

The Incident That Sparked It All

The controversy erupted when Kakkar broke down on stage after reportedly arriving three hours late for her Melbourne concert. A video from the event showed some audience members booing, adding to the drama surrounding the event.

With both sides making serious accusations, the controversy continues to unfold, leaving fans and the industry divided over who is truly responsible for the chaos.