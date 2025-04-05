Benny Blanco is the Internet’s real-life green flag boyfriend and here’s why everyone’s swooning

MUMBAI: Have you been tuning into Netflix’s latest gem, When Life Gives You Tangerines? We know we’re here to talk about Benny Blanco, but before we get into that — let’s take a quick detour. The series has been receiving heaps of praise for its compelling storyline, standout performances, and emotionally rich screenplay. But what’s really got everyone talking is Yang Gwan-sik, played by Park Bo-gum.
Why the obsession? Well, Yang Gwan-sik is what the internet has lovingly dubbed a “green forest” — the kind of partner who wins hearts with small, thoughtful gestures, quiet strength, and unwavering support. In short, he’s the fictional blueprint of a dream boyfriend or husband.
Now, shift from fiction to reality — because someone in the real world is giving serious “green flag” energy too. Enter: Benny Blanco. Music producer, songwriter, and most importantly, Selena Gomez’s fiancé. And yes, he’s making every other man out there a little nervous.
Benny’s emotional intelligence has been a major topic of conversation lately, especially after his heartwarming appearance on Jay Shetty’s podcast alongside Selena. In an industry where emotional availability can be scarce, Benny stands out not just for what he says, but for how he shows up — consistently, lovingly, and with the kind of presence that feels both grounding and playful.
He may not fit the cookie-cutter “tall, dark, and handsome” mold, but what he brings to the table is something even more magnetic: sincerity, vulnerability, humility, and a warmth that radiates authenticity. Women everywhere are watching and thinking — yes, this is the kind of love we want.
So, what exactly makes Benny Blanco so irresistible? Let’s unpack that.
