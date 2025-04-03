RadioandMusic
News |  03 Apr 2025 15:55 |  By RnMTeam

Jessica Simpson's shocking revelation: Claims 'Snake Sperm' boosts her singing voice

MUMBAI: Hollywood singer and actress Jessica Simpson recently made a startling revelation that sent social media into a frenzy. She claimed that a key ingredient behind her powerful singing voice is none other than ‘snake sperm.’ The statement quickly led to widespread trolling and debate online.

The Viral Confession

In a recent Instagram reel, Jessica shared a candid moment with her band members while discussing her favorite herbal drink. Dressed in a yellow outfit and blue jacket, she explained that she had been consuming a special syrup-like supplement to enhance her vocal performance.

The Google Search Shock

Curious about her unusual drink, her band members decided to look up its ingredients online—only to discover that it contained snake sperm. This unexpected detail sparked an uproar on social media.

In the video, Jessica is heard saying, “They asked me what I was drinking, so I told them it’s a Chinese herbal drink. But when my vocal coach Googled it, it turned out to have snake sperm in it. It’s like honey.” She even joked, “If you want a good vocal, you have to drink snake sperm!”

Social Media Reactions

The revelation quickly divided the internet. While some fans found it amusing, others were shocked. Many users trolled Jessica for her bizarre claim, while some admired her confidence and unfiltered personality.

Does Snake Sperm Actually Improve Vocal Ability?

Traditional Chinese medicine incorporates a variety of herbs and animal-derived ingredients, but there is no scientific evidence supporting the claim that snake sperm enhances vocal quality. Experts emphasize that vocal strength is primarily built through proper technique, practice, and a healthy lifestyle.

Regardless of the controversy, Jessica Simpson has once again grabbed headlines—this time, for a rather unexpected reason.

