Rockstar DSP sets record with four songs from Pushpa 2 and Thandel in Jio Saavn’s India Superhits top 50 Playlist

MUMBAI: Rockstar DSP continues to wow and surprise everyone, might we add, repeatedly! After delivering back to back hits in late 2024 (Kanguva and Pushpa 2) and early 2025 (Thandel), the music composer and singer made all the right noise for a super successful DSP Live India Tour performance in Bangalore, a sure night that the city will not forget in a long time to come. And unlocking another achievement, Rockstar DSP continues to dominate the music scene with his chart-topping compositions.
His songs Bujji Thalli and Hilesso Hilessa from the much-loved film Thandel, along with Peelings and Kissik from Pushpa 2, are still holding strong positions in Jio Saavn’s India Superhits Top 50 playlist. The tracks have resonated deeply with listeners, and the fact that they continue to dominate listening charts even months after their release, is a testament to DSP’s unmatched ability to create timeless music that strikes a chord with audiences across the country.
What makes this achievement even more impressive is that apart from DSP, no other composer has managed to feature more than two songs in the coveted Top 50 list. This remarkable feat is proof of the versatility and consistency that DSP has shown in his work, proving that his compositions are not only popular but also manage to establish a connect with the audience, even in an ever-evolving industry. His ability to churn out hits across multiple genres has set him apart as one of the most influential composers of his generation.
This record-breaking accomplishment further solidifies DSP’s status as a true musical powerhouse and a true 'Rockstar'. With a combination of catchy melodies and relatable lyrics, he continues to shape the landscape of contemporary Indian music. As his songs continue to rule playlists and hearts alike, DSP’s legacy as a trendsetter in the industry is only growing stronger.
MUMBAI: We live in a world of relentless noise - be it digital clutter, endless notifications, orread more
MUMBAI: HMD has introduced two new music-focused feature phones—the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Muread more
MUMBAI: Axar Patel, one of India’s finest all-rounders, has consistently impressed cricket fans wread more
MUMBAI: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to add up to 15 seconds of musicread more
MUMBAI: A few years after its launch in 2006, Spotify commissioned a study that uncovered a surpread more
MUMBAI: The Kerala police have registered a case against singer Aloshi Adams and members of a temple advisory committee for allegedly performing...read more
MUMBAI: Blackpink’s Jennie Kim made history at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop solo artist to be honored at the...read more
MUMBAI: Where nature meets neon under endless summer skies!Asia’s biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festival, Sunburn is shattering expectations...read more
MUMBAI: Hollywood singer and actress Jessica Simpson recently made a startling revelation that sent social media into a frenzy. She claimed that a...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned singer and actor Amit Tandon is back with a fresh musical delight as he releases his latest track, Compliments, a romantic yet peppy...read more