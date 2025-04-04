RadioandMusic
News |  04 Apr 2025 14:48 |  By RnMTeam

Rockstar DSP sets record with four songs from Pushpa 2 and Thandel in Jio Saavn’s India Superhits top 50 Playlist

MUMBAI: Rockstar DSP continues to wow and surprise everyone, might we add, repeatedly! After delivering back to back hits in late 2024 (Kanguva and Pushpa 2) and early 2025 (Thandel), the music composer and singer made all the right noise for a super successful DSP Live India Tour performance in Bangalore, a sure night that the city will not forget in a long time to come. And unlocking another achievement, Rockstar DSP continues to dominate the music scene with his chart-topping compositions.

His songs Bujji Thalli and Hilesso Hilessa from the much-loved film Thandel, along with Peelings and Kissik from Pushpa 2, are still holding strong positions in Jio Saavn’s India Superhits Top 50 playlist. The tracks have resonated deeply with listeners, and the fact that they continue to dominate listening charts even months after their release, is a testament to DSP’s unmatched ability to create timeless music that strikes a chord with audiences across the country.

India Superhits Top 50

What makes this achievement even more impressive is that apart from DSP, no other composer has managed to feature more than two songs in the coveted Top 50 list. This remarkable feat is proof of the versatility and consistency that DSP has shown in his work, proving that his compositions are not only popular but also manage to establish a connect with the audience, even in an ever-evolving industry. His ability to churn out hits across multiple genres has set him apart as one of the most influential composers of his generation.

This record-breaking accomplishment further solidifies DSP’s status as a true musical powerhouse and a true 'Rockstar'. With a combination of catchy melodies and relatable lyrics, he continues to shape the landscape of contemporary Indian music. As his songs continue to rule playlists and hearts alike, DSP’s legacy as a trendsetter in the industry is only growing stronger.

Rockstar DSP Pushpa 2 music
