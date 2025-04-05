Miley Cyrus unveils sultry new single “End of the World” ahead of upcoming visual album

MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus continues to build anticipation for her upcoming visual album Something Beautiful with the release of her latest single, “End of the World,” accompanied by a hypnotic, sultry music video.

The video opens with Cyrus silhouetted against a band, swaying sensually before cutting to intimate close-ups of her writhing on the ground in a shimmering green sequined dress. Shot through a dreamy, gauzy filter, she croons, “Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world,” capturing a haunting mix of nostalgia and defiance. The lyrics name-drop Paul McCartney and reference one last drive to Malibu, as she pleads, “Show me how you’d hold me if tomorrow wasn’t coming for sure.”

In March, Cyrus officially announced Something Beautiful, her ninth studio album, which is set to release on May 30. The 13-track project, co-executive produced by Cyrus and Shawn Everett (known for his work with Alabama Shakes and Kacey Musgraves), promises a bold blend of music and storytelling.

Described by Cyrus as “hypnotizing and glamorous,” the album draws inspiration from Pink Floyd’s The Wall — but, as she told Harper’s Bazaar, with “a better wardrobe” and a pop-culture twist. “It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music,” she explained.

Following the announcement, Cyrus dropped the album’s first two tracks: the spoken-word intro “Prelude” and the emotionally charged title track “Something Beautiful,” the latter accompanied by a visually explosive music video co-directed by Cyrus, Jacob Bixenman, and Brendan Walter, with cinematography by Benoît Debie.

The album will be paired with a full-length visual film, set to release in June. Produced by Cyrus alongside XYZ Films and Panos Cosmatos, in collaboration with Sony Music Vision, Columbia Records, and Live Nation, the film will be directed by Cyrus, Bixenman, and Walter.

You can watch the video for “End of the World” now.