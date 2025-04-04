Singer Aloshi Adams booked for performing "Revolutionary Songs" at Kerala Temple Festival

MUMBAI: The Kerala police have registered a case against singer Aloshi Adams and members of a temple advisory committee for allegedly performing songs glorifying the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] during a temple festival in Kollam district. The case was filed on Thursday, April 3, following an incident at the Kadakkal temple festival on March 10.
According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by Kadakkal police, Aloshi sang songs such as Pushpane Ariyamo and Nooru Pookkale during his performance. Additionally, CPI(M) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) flags and symbols were allegedly displayed on an LED screen on stage. Pushpane Ariyamo is a tribute to the late CPI(M) worker Puthukudi Pushpan, a survivor of the 1994 Kuthuparamba police firing.
Aloshi has been named the first accused in the case, while members of the temple advisory committee have also been charged under Sections 3, 5, 6, and 7 of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act. This law prohibits the promotion of political ideologies or the use of political symbols within religious institutions and festivals.
Police officials stated that slogans such as “Inquilab Zindabad,” “DYFI Zindabad,” and “CPI(M) Zindabad” were raised during the event, and committee members allegedly facilitated the political messaging by allowing such content on temple grounds.
Responding to the allegations, Aloshi claimed he was unaware of the FIR and insisted that his song choices were based on audience requests. “Most of the songs I performed were requested by people at the venue. Some may have taken issue with it, but there were no other problems. I only learned about the FIR through the media,” he told reporters.
The singer acknowledged having his own political beliefs but maintained that his setlist was driven by audience preferences. “This trend of targeting performers is not healthy—that’s all I have to say,” he added.
The incident has sparked political controversy, with leaders of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) criticizing the use of a temple space for political messaging. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which oversees temple administration, has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the matter.
