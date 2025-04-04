RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Apr 2025 19:46 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Aloshi Adams booked for performing "Revolutionary Songs" at Kerala Temple Festival

MUMBAI: The Kerala police have registered a case against singer Aloshi Adams and members of a temple advisory committee for allegedly performing songs glorifying the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] during a temple festival in Kollam district. The case was filed on Thursday, April 3, following an incident at the Kadakkal temple festival on March 10.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered by Kadakkal police, Aloshi sang songs such as Pushpane Ariyamo and Nooru Pookkale during his performance. Additionally, CPI(M) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) flags and symbols were allegedly displayed on an LED screen on stage. Pushpane Ariyamo is a tribute to the late CPI(M) worker Puthukudi Pushpan, a survivor of the 1994 Kuthuparamba police firing.

Aloshi has been named the first accused in the case, while members of the temple advisory committee have also been charged under Sections 3, 5, 6, and 7 of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act. This law prohibits the promotion of political ideologies or the use of political symbols within religious institutions and festivals.

Police officials stated that slogans such as “Inquilab Zindabad,” “DYFI Zindabad,” and “CPI(M) Zindabad” were raised during the event, and committee members allegedly facilitated the political messaging by allowing such content on temple grounds.

Responding to the allegations, Aloshi claimed he was unaware of the FIR and insisted that his song choices were based on audience requests. “Most of the songs I performed were requested by people at the venue. Some may have taken issue with it, but there were no other problems. I only learned about the FIR through the media,” he told reporters.

The singer acknowledged having his own political beliefs but maintained that his setlist was driven by audience preferences. “This trend of targeting performers is not healthy—that’s all I have to say,” he added.

The incident has sparked political controversy, with leaders of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) criticizing the use of a temple space for political messaging. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which oversees temple administration, has ordered a vigilance inquiry into the matter.

Tags
Singer Aloshi Adams Revolutionary Songs Kerala Temple Festival music
Related news
 | 04 Apr 2025

Rockstar DSP sets record with four songs from Pushpa 2 and Thandel in Jio Saavn’s India Superhits top 50 Playlist

MUMBAI: Rockstar DSP continues to wow and surprise everyone, might we add, repeatedly!

read more
 | 04 Apr 2025

Drummer and composer Tarun Balani’s new single ‘Lajpat Nagar Sometimes’ is an ode to his family’s legacy and the lost homeland of Sindh

MUMBAI: Jazz-inspired drummer and composer Tarun Balani’s upcoming album Kadahin Milandaasin is his most emotional record to date, capturing a deeply personal journey through his Sindhi heritage via the memories of his grandfather and father.

read more
 | 04 Apr 2025

Amit Tandon unveils latest Punjabi love anthem 'Compliments'

MUMBAI: Renowned singer and actor Amit Tandon is back with a fresh musical delight as he releases his latest track, Compliments, a romantic yet peppy Punjabi love song that is set to capture hearts.

read more
 | 04 Apr 2025

Sunburn unveils its newest IP ‘Summer Fest’ announcing a power-packed lineup featuring Vini Vici, Dimitri Vegas, Dubvision, Third Party for debut edition

MUMBAI: Where nature meets neon under endless summer skies!

read more
 | 03 Apr 2025

Jennie Kim wears Rihanna's iconic vintage ring at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards

MUMBAI: Blackpink’s Jennie Kim made history at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop solo artist to be honored at the prestigious event.

read more

RnM Biz

Pocket FM unveils official tagline - 'India, Kuch Acha Suno' with a powerful new anthem

MUMBAI: We live in a world of relentless noise - be it digital clutter, endless notifications, orread more

HMD unveils music-centric feature phones in India, extends partnership with Rajasthan Royals

MUMBAI: HMD has introduced two new music-focused feature phones—the HMD 130 Music and HMD 150 Muread more

Axar Patel trades cricket for pickleball? Pocket FM’s April Fool’s day surprise!

MUMBAI: Axar Patel, one of India’s finest all-rounders, has consistently impressed cricket fans wread more

WhatsApp introduces music feature for status updates

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that allows users to add up to 15 seconds of musicread more

How Spotify’s playlists transformed the music industry

MUMBAI: A few years after its launch in 2006, Spotify commissioned a study that uncovered a surpread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Aloshi Adams booked for performing "Revolutionary Songs" at Kerala Temple Festival

MUMBAI: The Kerala police have registered a case against singer Aloshi Adams and members of a temple advisory committee for allegedly performing...read more

2
Jennie Kim wears Rihanna's iconic vintage ring at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards

MUMBAI: Blackpink’s Jennie Kim made history at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, becoming the first K-pop solo artist to be honored at the...read more

3
Sunburn unveils its newest IP ‘Summer Fest’ announcing a power-packed lineup featuring Vini Vici, Dimitri Vegas, Dubvision, Third Party for debut edition

MUMBAI: Where nature meets neon under endless summer skies!Asia’s biggest electronic dance music (EDM) festival, Sunburn is shattering expectations...read more

4
Jessica Simpson's shocking revelation: Claims 'Snake Sperm' boosts her singing voice

MUMBAI: Hollywood singer and actress Jessica Simpson recently made a startling revelation that sent social media into a frenzy. She claimed that a...read more

5
Amit Tandon unveils latest Punjabi love anthem 'Compliments'

MUMBAI: Renowned singer and actor Amit Tandon is back with a fresh musical delight as he releases his latest track, Compliments, a romantic yet peppy...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games